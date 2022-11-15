SARASOTA — Unincorporated Sarasota County residents accustomed to watering their lawns on Tuesdays or Thursdays need to prepare for a change.
Beginning in January, residents will be allowed to irrigate lawns once a week, but approved days will be spread over an entire week, according to a resolution unanimously approved Wednesday by commissioners.
During the dry months of the year, Utilities Director Mike Mylett told commissioners during Tuesday's meeting, allowing lawn irrigation only on Tuesdays and Thursdays puts “a tremendous demand” on the water system.
Spreading the allowable watering days over an entire week, Mylett added, would result in more predictable demands on the utility system and would create more stability.
“A lot of our neighbors have already moved into that mode,” Mylett said, showing commissioners a chart of allowable watering days by North Port, Englewood Water District, and Charlotte County Utilities.
Under the new system approved by commissioners, residents in the unincorporated area of the county will irrigate on a day corresponding to the last number in their address.
For example, addresses ending in a 0 or 1, will water on Monday; and 2 or 3 on Tuesdays, and so on to Friday.
Addresses ending in A-Z and common areas with no address such as development entrances will irrigate on Saturdays. Irrigation will not be permitted on Sundays.
While commissioners did not engage in a discussion of the resolution, Commissioner Christian Ziegler asked Mylett why the county allowed irrigation only once a week when neighboring jurisdictions allowed twice a week.
The answer, Mylett said he believed, was due to a change approved years ago when commissioners enacted conservation measures.
Mylett told commissioners his department had worked with the county’s Communications Department to create a plan to educate residents about the change in irrigation rules.
Additionally, he said, notices would be included in the utility bills customers receive.
The change does not affect residents living in Venice or North Port, or customers served by the Englewood Water District.
