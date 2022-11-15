Lawn watering

Sarasota County is changing the watering days for residents in unincorporated areas beginning in January.

SARASOTA — Unincorporated Sarasota County residents accustomed to watering their lawns on Tuesdays or Thursdays need to prepare for a change.

Beginning in January, residents will be allowed to irrigate lawns once a week, but approved days will be spread over an entire week, according to a resolution unanimously approved Wednesday by commissioners.


