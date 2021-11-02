SARASOTA COUNTY — Before giving an update at this week's Sarasota County School Board meeting, the district's superintendent Brennan Asplen yielded some time from his report to the board's vice chair, Jane Goodwin.
"This will be the last night madame Chair Brown will serve as chair of this board," Goodwin said. "It's been such a difficult year. Shirley, you have done a wonderful job and what you have done and all the work you have put in has not gone unnoticed."
It was indeed a tough year for Brown, dealing with angry parents who showed up in large numbers to make sure school leaders understood they were against the mask mandate for children, sometimes strongly expressing their opinions at meetings that lasted for hours.
Brown chose to be pragmatic.
"It was challenging, but that's what I signed up for when I accepted the position," Brown said. "I can handle being uncomfortable for a few hours per month … I have enjoyed my work with this board."
It's actually been a few tough years for the board — dealing with lawsuits, sexual harassment issues, a superintendent leaving and taking several months to find a new one, COVID-19 disruptions and then the mask debate bleeding into the public comments about how to teach history and racism in schools.
The next workshop and meeting will take place on Nov. 16. The board will vote on the new chair before the meeting begins.
Superintendent update:
"The first quarter report cards are now available on the parent portal," Asplen said. "We have a number of presentations planned in our schools for Veterans Day and there will be a concert at North Port High School on Nov. 11.
Instructional vacancies continue to be challenge for the district, with retirements and leave of absences adding to the matter. A job fair was held at North Port High School on Tuesday morning.
Brown said she is happy to share that COVID-19 numbers are down.
"The week before last week we had 23 total cases in all of our schools; 19 students and 4 staff members."
Special presentation
Speakers from the Sarasota/Manatee Jewish federation announced it is Holocaust education week, mandated by the state of Florida for grades K-12.
A new teacher's resource website will include age appropriate curriculum and the organization is offering live Zoom presentations this month. Holocaust survivor, Rifka Glatz, 84, will speak to students in a special video and explain her personal experience.
