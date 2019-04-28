An employee of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Records Department was reprimanded last month after releasing confidential records to the public without redaction.
In February, Andrew Sheets, of the Charlotte County Copwatch YouTube account, made two records requests for weekly gun pawn lists, according to the investigation.
The request was filled by an assistant records custodian, who sent Sheets the pawnbroker records for the weeks of Feb. 1 through Feb. 20, with first and last names of everyone who had pawned a gun during that time.
Afterward, he filed an internal affairs complaint alleging the agency had a list of gun owners, which is prohibited by Florida law.
Florida statute states, “A list, record, or registry of legally owned firearms or law-abiding firearm owners is not a law enforcement tool and can become an instrument for profiling, harassing, or abusing law-abiding citizens based on their choice to own a firearm and exercise their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms as guaranteed under the United States Constitution. Further, such a list, record, or registry has the potential to fall into the wrong hands and become a shopping list for thieves.”
However, law enforcement agencies can access a list of pawnshop transactions via the FINDER PawnWeb database for investigative purposes, such as checking whether any firearms or other items being pawned are stolen.
The assistant records custodian told an internal affairs detective she had been unclear whether the records needed to be redacted and asked her supervisor, Records Manager Robin Landacre, for clarification. Landacre approved the release of the pawnbroker records, she said.
According to the investigation, Landacre told the detective she was busy when the assistant records custodian made the inquiry, and she approved the release without actually looking at the document, thinking it was a public record that could be released.
Florida law states all records related to pawnbroker transactions delivered to law enforcement officials are confidential and exempt, and may only be used for official law enforcement purposes.
Since the release of records is ultimately left to the Records Manager, SCSO determined there was “sufficient information present to sustain the allegation of misconduct regarding violation of neglect of job duties.”
She was given a reprimand and additional information on public record laws and was advised future violations may result in more severe disciplinary action.
The investigation notes SCSO does not “keep or cause to be kept any list, record, or registry of privately-owned firearms or any list, record, or registry of the owners of those firearms.”
Florida law states secondhand dealers and pawnbrokers may electronically submit firearm transaction records to law enforcement agencies, but the agencies may not submit them to any other person or entity and must destroy them within 60 days.
The copy of the pawnbroker list referenced in the investigation was destroyed on March 29, 2019, the investigation states.
However, Sheets, reached by phone Friday, said he believes the list is still illegal because it contained names of gun owners, rather than simply the gun’s make, model, and serial number.
“(Sheriff Tom Knight) violated the law,” he said. “They searched for the names. They’re only supposed to get the gun and serial number.”
Attorney Eric Friday, of the Florida Carry organization, said there’s no reason law enforcement needs the names.
“The fact is that you don’t need to know who pawned the gun to know whether it’s a stolen gun,” he said.
While the pawnshops themselves may be putting the names in the FINDER database, he said law enforcement agencies should know there’s no reason for it and should be telling pawnshop owners to stop.
Sheets began requesting pawnbroker lists from law enforcement agencies around the state after a friend showed up on an emailed list of pawnshop transactions from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office in 2014. That list was redacted before it was released, but Sheets, as well as Friday, believes the list should not exist.
Sheets also had concerns about the North Port Police Department’s release of a “denial list,” a list of people who have been denied the purchase of a gun compiled by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. But NPPD spokesperson Josh Taylor said there’s no law exempting that list from public record.
Taylor said both FDLE and the city’s attorneys agreed the list is public record. Law enforcement agencies can have the list upon request for investigative purposes. The records contain first and last names, where they attempted to purchase the gun, and the reason for the denial.
“Let’s say they’re investigating person A, and person A ends up hurting somebody in one way shape, or form, and they’re trying to say there’s some prior intent, some premeditated actions,” Taylor said. “They’d be able to look at the list and say this person is a convicted felon and tried to buy a gun a few times over the past few years.”
