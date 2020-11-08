SARASOTA — A Sarasota man died early Sunday morning after being run over with a trailer near the intersection of Beneva and Proctor roads, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Around 1:30 a.m., the 42-year-old man was laying face down in the northbound lane of Beneva Road, just north of Proctor Road, after becoming separated from his scooter during an unrelated accident.
A 48-year-old man was driving a pickup truck with a trailer in the same lane when he spotted the man laying in the road.
The driver veered to the right to avoid the man on the ground; however, it wasn't enough to prevent the trailer tires from striking the pedestrian man.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified.
Alcohol was not listed as being involved in the FHP report. The crash remains under investigation.
