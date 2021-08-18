The Sarasota County School Board set an emergency meeting for 3 p.m. Friday to discuss changing the district's mask policy for the 2021-22 school year.
With staff shortages and COVID-19 numbers on the rise, Sarasota County School Board Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas called the pandemic situation “a perfect storm” at a workshop on Tuesday afternoon. School started Aug. 10 for students throughout the area.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Sarasota County Schools COVID-19 dashboard showed 262 positive elementary school students, 89 in middle schools and 172 in high schools. Venice High had 43 students who have tested positive for the virus, according to the dashboard, with Riverview High close behind with 42. North Port High School has 26 cases.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said he has received many emails with strong opinions on both sides of the mask issue.
"Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for our students and staff," Asplen said. "We have more students in our schools this year, and this spike has put a big strain on our operations."
At its regular School Board meeting Tuesday, after listening to several hours of public input, members debated what to do with the existing policy, which states that masks are optional for students and staff.
Chair Shirley Brown suggested having separate policies for employees and students, and requested that attorney Patrick Duggan draft up a new policy that would make masks mandatory.
On July 30, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order aimed at preventing Florida school districts from requiring students to wear masks. School officials in Broward County and Alachua County have enacted mask policies that don't allow opt-out provisions, and state officials have taken legal action to nullify those policies and have threatened to withhold state funding for those school districts.
Meanwhile, on Aug. 6, a group of parents from around the state filed a lawsuit against DeSantis, the State Board of Education, the state Department of Education, and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran over the state's right to deny school districts the ability to decide mask policies for themselves.
Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper is scheduled to hold a hearing on the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit on Thursday.
School board members and administrators are watching the legal cases carefully. The agenda for Friday's meeting had not yet been posted as of press time Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.