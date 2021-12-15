A Sarasota County inmate died from a terminal illness this week, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death was lung cancer, authorities said Wednesday. 

SCSO announced the death of Anthony A. Smith on Monday. He was 61 when he died Dec. 13.

“Early this morning, the sheriff’s office was notified by Sarasota Memorial Hospital that Smith passed away,” read the post.

Smith was transported to the hospital Thursday evening in relation to metastasized lung cancer.

Dr. Russell Vega, District 12 Medical Examiner, confirmed to The Daily Sun on Wednesday afternoon that Smith’s cause of death was lung cancer.

Smith had been incarcerated at Sarasota County Correctional Facility since October 2020, when he was arrested on drug charges by the Sarasota Police Department.

