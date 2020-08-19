Were Tuesday’s primary elections a harbinger for how the electorate will turn out for the Nov. 3 general election?
While the overall numbers in Sarasota and Charlotte counties headed in different directions Tuesday, both were affected by the ongoing pandemic and the electorate’s resulting shift in preference to voting by mail.
“The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly was the cause of the shift in voting patterns and can reasonably be expected to carry into the general election,” said Paul Stamoulis, Charlotte County’s supervisor of elections.
Charlotte’s turnout was 21% overall, which was down from 26% in 2018 and 25% in 2016. Meanwhile, Sarasota’s final numbers were sizeable. Overall turnout was 32.27%, which exceeded the turnout for both the 2018 and 2016 primaries.
“Based on voter registration numbers, Sarasota County’s percentage turnout was the highest of any Florida county our size or larger,” Sarasota County elections supervisor Ron Turner said.
In each case, voting by mail accounted for the majority of votes cast.
The vote-by-mail portion of Charlotte County’s turnout was 75%, which Stamoulis said was far beyond the county’s traditional 40%.
“The dramatic rise in voters’ utilization of vote-by-mail came at the expense of the other two methods of voting,” Stamoulis said. He went on to say the numbers supported the notion that voters were showing a desire to limit their exposure to COVID-19.
The vote-by-mail numbers boost in Sarasota County shadowed that of Charlotte County. Mail ballots accounted for 70% of all ballots cast, up from a typical figure of 45%. Like Charlotte County, the boost in voting by mail affected the election day turnout, which dropped from 29,000 in 2016 to just more than 23,000 on Tuesday.
In DeSoto County, voter turnout was far below previous years, primarily due to a very small number of elections on the ballot. Just 20.8% of DeSoto County’s electorate turned out this year, compared to 29.3% in 2018 and 32.9% in 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.