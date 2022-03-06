A Sarasota woman crashed head-on into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was attempting to block her from driving onto the Skyway Bridge, where thousands of people were participating in a 10K fundraiser for veterans.
Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota, was arrested on a charge of DUI with serious injury after crashing her BMW into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
PHOTO PROVIDED
A Sarasota woman crashed head-on into a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was attempting to block her from driving onto the Skyway Bridge, where thousands of people were participating in a 10K fundraiser for veterans.
MANATEE COUNTY — A Sarasota woman allegedly led police on a chase Sunday that ended in a head-on collision with a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while thousands of people were nearby participating in a fundraiser for veterans on the Skyway Bridge.
Kristen Kay Watts, 52, of Sarasota, was arrested on a charge of DUI with serious injury.
According to the FHP, Watts was driving a 2011 BMW 335i on northbound I-275 in Manatee County at a high rate of speed around 8:45 a.m. approaching a road closure in place due to the Armed Forces Skyway 10K Race.
Watts reportedly failed to stop or detour onto U.S. 41 as directed and plowed through several traffic cones and around other barricades.
Officers tried to pull her over but she continued northbound onto Interstate 75. She encountered two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers assigned to guard a toll plaza and again failed to stop and drove through the toll plaza, according to FHP.
As Watts headed north toward the Skyway Bridge, where thousands of people were on foot for the race, two FHP troopers headed south in the northbound lanes to intercept her. The troopers both stopped to block the road and Watts collided head-on with a 2019 Chevy Tahoe driven by one of the troopers.
Both Watts and the trooper, a 47-year-old Tampa woman, were seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.
The northbound lanes of 1-75 were closed in the area for several hours.
The 10K, a fundraiser for the Armed Forces Families Foundation, had slots for 8,000 participants this year, according to organizers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.