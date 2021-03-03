A Punta Gorda man who was arrested in 2019 after allegedly sharing 97 files of child pornography was sentenced to three years in prison.

Alexander Keim’s religion was listed as “Satanism” on his booking report.

In April 2019, special agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies and the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber High-Tech Crimes Task Force used the IP address to locate Keim, 33, on the 27400 block of Pasto Drive in Punta Gorda.

Law enforcement served a search warrant at his home and found the laptop that held the child pornography videos.


Keim, who lived with his parents, had the laptop within arm’s reach of the air mattress on which he was sleeping. The laptop had a file-sharing program installed, and a forensic examination revealed numerous files depicting child pornography involving female children.

He was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on April 18, 2019.

Keim was ultimately adjudicated guilty of six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of porn by electronic device or equipment. Three counts of possession of child pornography were not prosecuted.

He was sentenced to three years in prison followed by eight years of probation. He will receive 673 days of credit for time served, according to court documents.

Keim’s attorney, Zachary Cantor, declined to comment on the case.

