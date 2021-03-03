A Punta Gorda man who was arrested in 2019 after allegedly sharing 97 files of child pornography was sentenced to three years in prison.
Alexander Keim’s religion was listed as “Satanism” on his booking report.
In April 2019, special agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies and the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center Cyber High-Tech Crimes Task Force used the IP address to locate Keim, 33, on the 27400 block of Pasto Drive in Punta Gorda.
Law enforcement served a search warrant at his home and found the laptop that held the child pornography videos.
Keim, who lived with his parents, had the laptop within arm’s reach of the air mattress on which he was sleeping. The laptop had a file-sharing program installed, and a forensic examination revealed numerous files depicting child pornography involving female children.
He was arrested and transported to the Charlotte County Jail on April 18, 2019.
Keim was ultimately adjudicated guilty of six counts of possession of child pornography and one count of transmission of porn by electronic device or equipment. Three counts of possession of child pornography were not prosecuted.
He was sentenced to three years in prison followed by eight years of probation. He will receive 673 days of credit for time served, according to court documents.
Keim’s attorney, Zachary Cantor, declined to comment on the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.