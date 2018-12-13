The deadline for open enrollment health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act, “Obamacare,” for 2019 is Saturday.
Residents who are currently uninsured can access Florida’s Health Care Marketplace through HealthCare.gov, or agents at two insurance agencies — Florida Blue and Ambetter Sunshine Health — to compare plans and enroll.
HealthCare.gov can also pair ACA applicants with government trained regulators to guide them through the process.
People already enrolled under ACA will automatically be re-enrolled in their existing plan if it is still available. Open enrollment lets people review coverage, compare plans, and switch to a new one if they wish.
It’s best to review your plan annually, according to Brian Goodfriend, of Goodfriend Health Insurance Advisors, of Port Charlotte, a Florida Blue agency, because your subsidy will not necessarily automatically renew. Enrollment needs to update their information at least once every two years at the Marketplace.
2018 tax penalty going away
The 2018 Obamacare tax penalty goes away in 2019. Those who don’t have health insurance coverage in 2019 won’t have to pay a penalty when filing their taxes in 2020. But if you were uninsured for more than three months in 2018, you will still owe a penalty when you file your taxes in 2019, unless you qualify for an exemption.
Premiums, subsidies increasing
Many people who sign up for coverage at the Florida Health Insurance Exchange will be eligible for increased subsidies in the form of tax credits, designed to grow in proportion with increasing monthly premiums, but the cap on subsidy eligibility keeps rising too.
“Most of the people I have helped have not paid that much more for their insurance,” Goodfriend said. One person only $3 more a month, another $4. For some, premiums take a big jump, but for the most part, subsidies have increased to meet the premium increases.
“I have people who get a subsidy and pay zero dollars a month. They don’t pay a premium at all,” he said, “but the more you rise on the income chart, the less subsidy you get,” down to $100 a month or less for a family of four earning $100,400 a year (the maximum eligibility income) or an individual earning $48,500.
Subsidies are determined primarily by the ages and incomes of the insured.
Short term plans
When the ACA was initiated, short-term plans as little as three months were available. The Obama administration increased it to a year. The Trump administration increased it to one year with two one-year renewals allowable.
However, Goodfriend said, beware of short term plans. He discourages them. “If you buy a temporary plan, then have a heart attack, there’s a good chance your heart attack won’t be covered, and the claim would be denied.”
The cost of Obamacare in Florida
The cost depends on five factors:
• The level of coverage
• Whether you qualify for a subsidy
• Where you live in Florida
• Your age
• Whether you smoke
ACA levels of coverage
Obamacare insurance plans offer four levels of coverage, commonly called “metal levels.”
• Platinum, covering approximately 90 percent of health coverage costs.
• Gold, 80 percent
• Silver, 70 percent
• Bronze, 60 percent
Bronze plans have the lowest monthly premiums, but involve the highest out-of-pocket expenses, and have limited doctor networks. Platinum premiums are highest cost, with extended networks, but additional expenses will be lower than with other plans.
All four plans offer the same coverage, including hospitalization, prescription drugs, maternity care and more. “But because there is such a disparity between bronze and platinum,” according to Goodfriend, “most people have to go with bronze. They simply cannot afford platinum. “
Catastrophic plans
There are also Catastrophic plans for buyers under the age of 30, at a lower cost than a bronze plan. But these plans don’t qualify for premium discounts, and buyers will probably have to pay all their medical costs up to a certain amount, perhaps several thousand dollars. After that, essential cost care benefits are paid by insurance.
Qualifying for ACA subsidy
Depending on income and the size of the family, buyers may be able to reduce the cost of Obamacare insurance with lower monthly premiums through tax credits, reduced out-of-pocket costs — deductibles and copays — if they meet eligibility requirements.
Medicaid, CHIP
Low-income individuals and families may qualify for free or low-cost coverage through Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
The bottom line
“The bottom line,” according to Goodfriend, “is that most people pick the bronze plan with a small doctor network because they simply cannot afford better plans with better networks. They always want the lowest premiums, but that always means they’ve got a high deductible (out of pocket expenses), and there’s a good chance they don’t have a good doctor network.
“So I tell people, ‘Are you willing to pay at least $200 a month more to have a great network in Charlotte County? If you’re not, you may have to drive further for doctors who are part of a different network.’”
Information, enrollmen
t
Florida Blue: www.goodfriendhealthinsurance.com; 941-629-7000
Ambetter: www.ambetter.sunshinehealth.com; 877-931-3307
Health Care Marketplace: HealthCare.gov; 1-800-318-2596
