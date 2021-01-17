When Mark Fry's phone rings, it could change the life of both a dog and a veteran.
A typical call might come from a kill shelter in Houston or Louisiana, where one caller from a shelter said, "We have a storm coming and we've got 40 dogs that will be put down."
That's when Fry springs into action, bringing a truck to the shelter and loading the dogs. They would be fostered out, then evaluated to see whether they could be trained to be companion animals, he said.
Fry is a volunteer for Wolfhounds Legacy Corp, an all-volunteer nonprofit founded in 2017. While the animals' lives have been saved, that is just one part of Wolfhounds Legacy's mission. The other is to help provide comfort to veterans and first responders suffering from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and to improve their quality of life by pairing them with a trained companion dog, based on their special needs.
It also could be a lifesaver.
'No hero walks alone'
Veterans account for 18% of all suicides in the U.S. Some 670,000 dogs are euthanized each year.
Wolfhound Legacy's goal "is not to save one life, but two," and its motto is "No hero walks alone."
Fry is the head trainer for the Punta Gorda training site that opened at the end of November. Previously, local veterans and their dogs would have to travel to Cape Coral, where Wolfhounds Legacy began.
On a recent Wednesday, local veterans and their dogs, handlers, and trainers were engaged in a training session at the parking garage under the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda. The veterans served during different wars and conflicts: Vietnam, Iraq, Desert Storm, and even in Korea after the Korean War. There was also a first responder present with her dog.
The dogs came from kill shelters, and at least one was adopted from a family that could no longer keep it.
The dogs were walked around cones, enjoying a new life. The veterans, too, were embarking on a new path in which a companion animal would soothe the effects that war and/or trauma have on heroes — soldiers and first responders.
Fry was with his dog Noah that he adopted from a family whose daughter had severe allergies and they had to give him up. Melanie Jacob, who serves as the recording secretary for the organization, was on hand, as was co-founder Faye Maliszewski (Linda Fuller is the other co-founder).
Fry said that the goal is to have the dogs complete the "Canine Good Citizenship" course, which runs about eight months. Training occurs three days per week.
It was a special night for the group, as one dog, Jet, was about to graduate and receive the coveted "Canine Good Citizenship" graduation vest, meaning he was fully trained for his partner, veteran Robert Michael, a Vietnam War Army specialist who lost part of his left leg in the conflict.
Michael's various military service ribbons that one would wear on a uniform, have been made part of his prosthetic leg. Michael sat in a wheelchair as his friend and Jet's handler, Punta Gorda resident Rachel Starlin, walked Jet through maneuvers prior to graduation.
Since Michael relies on a wheelchair sometimes, Starlin volunteered to handle Jet during training sessions. Michael said before the program came to Punta Gorda, they would have to travel to Cape Coral for training.
Starlin is a war veteran, too. A Naval operations specialist third class, she served during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Steve Copeland, an Army veteran, is another trainer who was on hand. Fry said that he served during both the Korean War and in Vietnam.
Copeland said he was not in the Korean War, but was "on the DMZ (demilitarized zone)."
Chris Chaisson was training with his dog Gracie. Chaisson received Gracie a month and a half ago. "She was fostered and came from a shelter with a couple of other dogs," he said.
Chaisson served during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He said that "I was blown up twice in 2005." He spent seven months at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and has volunteered for Horses for Heroes. Ironically, his prosthetic limb comes from injuries incurred Stateside, followed by malpractice at a hospital, he said.
Kelly Gibbs-Winiarz is a trainer and was with her dog Embers, rescued from an El Paso shelter, she said. Also present was her stepson Austin Winiarz, who was with his therapy dog Leo, a Goldendoodle.
Former Naval corpsman April Wharton said her pit lab mix Momma was rescued from Atlanta, as were Jet and Gracie.
Momma was pregnant and had nine puppies; all but one died. The offspring was named Mia and she, too, has been adopted.
Then there was Sophie, a Maltese that was smallest dog present. Sophie was with her handler and owner Sue Sronce from Port Charlotte.
Sronce explained that the dog, which belongs to her husband "but is really mine," had been trained elsewhere, but the training didn't work out, as Sophie didn't respond to the commands. She enrolled Sophie in Wolfhounds Legacy, and Sophie's training has been successful, she said.
The camaraderie between the veterans, handlers, dogs, and each other, was apparent. At the end of the training session, which lasted over an hour, the group enjoyed light refreshments and took the time to pose for photos before departing.
But soon they will meet again, under the parking garage at the Military Heritage Museum, to continue their new chapters of friendship, companionship, and hopefully, balm to soothe the soul.
How does it work?
Veterans are contacted through the local American Legion posts, and fliers are given out at events and venues such as local farmers markets, to inform them of the program, Fry said.
Before the dogs even are paired, they are socialized in their foster settings. They are introduced to children, pets and to outdoor environments, because as a companion animals, their human partners would take them to a multitude of settings.
But not all dogs make the grade; for the dogs not able to be trained as companion animals, they do find a home. Many in the public are aware that some of the rescued dogs will be not be able to "make the grade," so to speak, but they would be put up for adoption. "We have a waiting list," said Fry, adding that no dog goes without finding a home, even if Fido doesn't sit or lie down on command, and is a barker.
Wolfhounds Legacy now has 40 dogs and 40 veterans paired in training sites located in Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Fort Myers and now, Punta Gorda.
If you would like to learn more about Wolfhounds Legacy, volunteer, or make a donation to help the all-volunteer organization and ultimately, veterans and dogs, go to www.wolfhoundslegacy.org, or email Wolfhoundslegacy@gmail.com.
