Although many annual events have been canceled this New Year's Eve, there are a few things scheduled that are happening outdoors.
A group of Punta Gorda locals want to sound off and say good riddance to 2020 on New Year's Eve at Gilchrist Park. If you'd like to join them, grab a conch shell and head to the park at about 5:30 p.m.
The New Year's Eve Annual Conch Blow is a tradition started by Marilyn Thorndycraft several years ago.
"More and more people have been coming each year to 'blow the last sun down' on New Year's Eve," said Lisa Heid, Thorndycraft's daughter. "According to tradition, by saying farewell to the old year and welcoming in the new year by blowing the sun down, good luck and prosperity will come to our area during the next year."
Thorndycraft isn't able to attend the event this year, but she hopes the community will keep the tradition alive.
"The first one was held in 2011 with about 12 of mom and dad’s friends," said Heid. "It has now grown to more than 300 people."
Everyone is invited to bring along noise makers, "from drums and horns to clappers and clongers ... and don’t forget your mask," Heid said.
"As the sun sets that evening at 5:46 p.m. the noise begins and lasts until the last rays have disappeared into the harbor. Then the tooters and hooters go on to their New Year's Eve celebrations. Let's all say goodbye — and good riddance — to 2020 on New Year's Eve and make joyful noise that will bring peace in 2021 to our community, to our nation and to the world."
For more information, call Lisa at 920-205-1633.
Other New Year's Eve happenings in the area:
New Year's Eve at The Sandlot
The Sandlot Off-Road and Adventure Park has a celebration planned from Thursday to Sunday. The owners will be hosting a full carnival, filled with rides, games and food trucks, along with a monster truck riding experience. There will also be a 20-minute fireworks show, and a full lineup of races including drag strip races, pit bike races, music and more. Tickets start at $15. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://sandlotoffroad.com.
Sharky's on the Beach party
The restaurant and bar will be open and there will be live music on the outdoor deck on New Year's Eve, but no fireworks as the city of Venice will not permit them this year.
Here's what's NOT happening this year:
The annual Ring in the New Years Fun and Fireworks event at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda was canceled due to the pandemic.
The city of Sarasota will not be having the Pineapple Drop this year due to the pandemic.
Are personal fireworks allowed on NYE?
This year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill permitting the personal use of fireworks on designated holidays – those holidays being New Year’s Day (Jan. 1), Independence Day (July 4), and New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31).
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is adhering to these guidelines, according to spokesperson Claudette Bennett.
Language in Florida State Statute 791.08 changed earlier this year to allow fireworks on holidays. Here is a link for more information: http://www.leg.state.fl.us/statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=0700-0799/0791/0791.html
But if you live in Sarasota County, you might not want to light off fireworks in your neighborhood.
"Our General Counsel’s Office however, reviewed that language and determined the new Florida law does not supersede the local county ordinance which does not allow for fireworks without a permit," said Kaitlyn Perez, Community Affairs Director at the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
