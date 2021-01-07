When a 49-year-old man approached a girl at a Port Charlotte gas station, the 15-year-old girl started video recording with her cell phone.
Jerome Northern reportedly solicited the girl for sexual acts and asked her to go with him to the Knights Inn motel. She caught the encounter on video.
“How old are you,” she asked.
Forty-nine, Northern responded.
“I’m 15,” she said.
“So?” Northern responded.
Then, the girl flipped the camera around at Northern, clearly capturing his face and clothing.
“Say hi to the camera, you f------ weird ass old ass man,” the girl said on tape.
The girl then made contact with the store clerk to stay safe until the man left, then she and her mother reported the incident to the police and provided the video, police say.
Based on the video, which showed the man’s face clearly, a warrant was issued for Northern’s arrest.
He was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday on a charge of lewd lascivious conduct. He is being held at the Charlotte County jail without bond.
Northern’s address was withheld from a booking report, but an arrest report from last year lists him as living in Arcadia.
He has a lengthy criminal history, including a 2017 arrest on a charge of sexual battery on a child over 12, but prosecutors dropped that charge.
His criminal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 8.
