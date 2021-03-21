Editor’s Note: This is a weekly column about the five most-read stories of the past week on YourSun.com.
If you ever get the chance to spend time in a newsroom, you won’t need to be in one too long before you notice that we have rather, ummm, weird humor. Sometimes, it’s very sarcastic, and sometimes we all revert to 8-year-olds.
A little more than two weeks ago, we all had a good laugh when we realized that we were going to use the phrase “zombie rats” in a story and, even better, in a headline. One of the reporters said to me, “I bet that story ends up being #1 on your list because of the headline.”
And that is exactly what happened. After finishing last week at #2, this North Port story was able to squeak (see what I did there?) into the top spot this week. The story focuses on a vacant home in North Port where there are so many rats that they emerge from the home around dusk and cross the street to go eat at a garbage dumpster.
(So, the age-old question has been answered. Why did the rats cross the road?)
If you haven’t read this story and want to learn more about these dirty rats (somebody stop me), visit: bit.ly/30V32eN
And if you have rat-related, pun-filled headlines better than my less-than-stellar attempts, please e-mail them to me at Ronald.Dupont@yoursun.com. I’ll pick the best and put them in this column in a week or two.
OK, let’s move on with the rest of the Top Five.
2 ‘Girl in the Basement’ inspired by true, traumatic stories.
For the third straight week, this story about a Lifetime movie remains at or near the top of our list. The past two weeks, it has finished at #1. This week, it took “zombie rats” to boot this story from the top spot.
This movie is based, in part, on a real event in Austria where a man kidnapped his own daughter. In the movie, the husband tells his wife that their daughter had run away to join a cult.
When I first saw this story in the Top Five a few weeks ago, I thought, “Wow, this really caught the attention of our readers.” And while that’s true, I didn’t realize that this had caught the attention of readers worldwide. Thanks to sharing on Facebook, our regular posting to Twitter and, no doubt, e-mail by thousands of people across the planet, the story remained in the Top Five, despite the fact the movie came out a month ago.
If you’re not one of the tens of thousands of people who have read this story, visit: bit.ly/3sd4llm
3 Imagine a buffet with 300 types of food. Welcome Buffet City
If you’re like me, you read that headline and thought, “How can you get 300 items of food onto a single buffet?”
Well, apparently, it’s very possible and very delicious. Called Buffet City, this is in a building greater than 10,000 square feet and is one of the biggest buffets Port Charlotte has ever seen.
This eatery is part of a chain of buffets and will feature signature sculptures rising from entryway koi ponds, LED-lit willow trees and large private function rooms.
To get more details about this shrine to our appetites, visit: bit.ly/2OWJrbR
4 Latest COVID-19 & Vaccine Stats — For Here & Florida
The daily update that has been the most-read story on our Website nearly every week since last March started dropping out of the top spot about two months ago. Now, it’s hovering around the low end of the Top Five. My best guess is that with the coronavirus vaccine beginning to have its effect, we’re seeing fewer and fewer people with the need to examine the stats in their community every day.
I am still surprised, though, that right here, locally, we continue to see hundreds of new cases every day. This past Friday in Sarasota County alone, we saw 24 people die from COVID-19 in a single day. That number is stunning. We all still have a lot of work to do and and many more months of mask-wearing and being careful but we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
If you would like to sign up for free to get the daily e-mail alerts of the latest coronavirus and vaccination numbers, visit: YourSun.com/newsletters
5 Interstate reopens after fatal crash
This story was shared thousands of times in just a few short hours because a local man died in the accident and because the crash closed down all of southbound Interstate 75 near Venice for hours.
The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the name of the man but did say he was 46 and from Port Charlotte.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. that day, and I-75 southbound did not reopen until a little after 2 p.m. later that day.
To read the entire story, visit: bit.ly/3r7SuDJ
