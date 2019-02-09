Three $1,000 scholarships are available for Charlotte County women who have had an interruption in their education.
The awards, offered from the Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte American Association of University Women require the women to live in Charlotte County, and be enrolled or accepted into a degree program.
Applications are currently available from the financial aid offices at Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College and State College of Florida-Venice, or by contacting Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160.
In other education news...
The Lifelong Learning Institute, a nonprofit that offers non-credit educational classes for adults, is seeking volunteers for various tasks. LLI is on FSW’s Charlotte Campus.
The organization is looking for volunteers to help staff their committees. These volunteers would seek out presenters to lead classes and research educational destinations for day trips. They are looking for people to promote the programs and connect with other like-minded organizations.
For more information on volunteer opportunities, or classes available, visit lifelonglearning-charlotte.org.
• • •
The Drug Free Punta Gorda 5K, Fun Walk, and Kids Race will take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Charlotte High School, 1250 Cooper St., Punta Gorda.
The 5K run is timed, and costs $27.50 to register. The Fun Walk is a one mile walk, and is not timed. Registration is $17.50. Participants have until Feb. 15 to register.
The Kids Race, which begins at 8:45, will be one lap around the track. All kids will get a T-Shirt and book. Cost of registration is $9.50.
