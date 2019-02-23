Female high school seniors who are registered to vote as a Democrat in Florida could potentially win $1,000 toward college.
The scholarship, awarded from the Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County, requires a 350-500 word essay on “Why women in politics matter.” Students must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and attend college in fall, 2019.
Applications are available at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and Lemon Bay High School, or by contacting Kathleen Harrington at easternpoint@hotmail.com. Mailed-in applications must be postmarked by April 12.
In other education news...Students have until Thursday to apply for scholarships through the Charlotte Community Foundation. For more information, visit: charlottecf.org/types-of-grants/scholarships/.
Fourth-grade teacher at East Elementary School, Meridith Meerman, was awarded a proclamation by Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance for her support of the Eat4Life Program, encouraging her students to create and tend to an organic garden. Art teacher from Deep Creek Elementary School, Debra Schulte, also received a proclamation for her support of the Drink Out of Anything But Plastic Program. To show her support, she encouraged her students to express their ideas in reducing plastic overflow.
Charlotte Harbor Kids Fest will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. The free event will include prizes and giveaways, character meet-and-greets, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Fire/EMS “touch a truck” and local health services.
The Future Builders of America and Charlotte Technical College opened the application process for a scholarship to students interested in pursuing a career in the construction industry.
The scholarship, created by the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association sponsors. Students in Charlotte and DeSoto counties who are in good academic standing at a Florida secondary education program or post-secondary trades program are eligible. They must also be recommended by their teachers.
Applications are available from high school guidance counselors, or online at cdbia.com.
Applications must be received by April 1 at the CDBIA office, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Anyone needing help with electronic devices can schedule a one-on-one consultation with a student from Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School or Florida SouthWestern State College beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Students can assist with smartphones, laptops and tablets. They can help with things like how to download an app, connecting with other devices, how to share and store photos and other files.
A time can be reserved online at lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling 941-637-3533.
