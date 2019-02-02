For students looking for assistance with tuition, there’s still time to apply for scholarships.
Here are some still available:
R. Bruce Memorial Scholarship by the Charlotte Chorale
Amount: $3,000
Deadline: Feb. 4
Requirements: Be a graduating Charlotte County High School student, must intend to enroll in a post-secondary institution and major in music performance or education, music theater, or sacred music.
How to Apply: charlottechorale.com
Florida Farm Bureau
Providing scholarships for women to attend the Women’s Leadership Conference March 28-30 in Lake Mary.
Amount: $250 (12 available) — one granted per field district, money must be used to cover lodging or registration costs for the conference.
Deadline: Feb. 22
Requirements: Priority will be given to first-time attendees of the conference, and women who serve on their county Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committees
How to Apply: floridafarmbureau.org/wlc2019
Suncoast Credit Union
Amount: $2,000 (three available)
Deadline: March 1 for Sarasota County students and March 31 for Charlotte County students
Requirements: Demonstrate financial need, plan to enroll in a four-year university, two-year college, or technical college in Florida, begin post-secondary school in 2019-2020, submit a statement of goals and extracurricular activities you’ve been involved in.
How to Apply: launchyourplan.com/suncoast-credit-union-scholarship/
charlotteschoolfoundation.org/ways-to-give/scholarships/
Allamanda Garden Club
Amount: $2,000 (two available)
Deadline: March 31
Requirements: Must be a college junior or senior or graduate/doctoral students pursuing degrees in the sciences or horticulture-related fields. College sophomores going into junior year are eligible. Preference to students who are residents of North Port, Port Charlotte, Englewood or Venice. For more information or to apply, visit allamandagardenclub.com or contact Lisa Colburn by emailing info@AllamandaGardenClub.com.
Punta Gorda Garden Club
Amount: $2,000 (six available)
Deadline: April 1
Requirements: Must be a graduating high school seniors, home schooled students, current college students, or graduate students. A desire to major in agronomy, botany, conservation, ecology, environmental, sciences, environmental engineering, floriculture, forestry, horticulture, landscape design, plant pathology, or related fields. Students must submit a one-page essay describing their career goals and why this award is important in attaining that goal, and three letters of recommendation, B or higher average, and proof of financial need.
How to apply: Applications are available in the Guidance Offices at Charlotte High School, Port Charlotte High, Lemon Bay High, Charlotte Technical College, Community Christian School, Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, and the Financial Aid Office of Florida SouthWestern State College or pggc.org.
In other education news...
Charlotte High School will represent Charlotte County at 20th Judicial Court High School Mock Trial Competition on February 8-9 at the Collier County Justice Center in Naples.
The 33rd Charlotte County Public Schools Mock Trial Competition was held last weekend. Members of the team include: Emma Giordano, Athena Reyes, Taylor Gerich, Carlye Mahler, Justis Sisk, Gavin Towles, Patrick Abel and Alicia Foley. Charlotte High social studies teacher, David Riley, served as the adviser.
The event was held at the Charlotte County Justice Center, with the help of the Charlotte County Bar Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.