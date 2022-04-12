PORT CHARLOTTE - The Charlotte County Public School Board on Tuesday decided to make it mandatory for students to face disciplinary action for racial and sexual harassment.
At its morning workshop, the School Board discussed proposed Code of Conduct changes for the 2022-23 school year, including making it mandatory for students found to have racially or sexually harassed another students to be subject to consequences.
Now, students who racially or sexually harass other students face mandatory disciplinary action. Previously, those actions were optional.
Students who racially harass another student will be referred to a state education agency or other alternative programs.
Students who sexually harass another student will be referred to mental health services.
Other changes to the Code of Conduct were mostly rephrasing.
Homeless students in the district were also addressed under the code's suspension and expulsion section.
If it's determined a student's behavior is related to being homeless, that student will be assisted by a "Homeless Education/Families in Transition liaison ... to assist in the provision of needed interventions to address the behavior and improve attendance."
The revised policy goes on to read: "If such assistance is provided but not effective, or is the student has a history of behavioral concerns, then administration will move forward with implementing disciplinary policies."
The district's Code of Conduct provides students and their families with the rights and responsibilities of all students, rules relating to daily behavior, and school district policies and Florida statutes relating to student conduct.
The code applies to all students enrolled in the system during the time school is in session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.