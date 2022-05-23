ENGLEWOOD — Jim Barber said COVID — and the reaction to it — inspired his run for Charlotte County School Board.
"The catalyst was watching school boards deny parents their rights to send their children to school as they saw fit during COVID," he said.
Barber, a real estate agent, is seeking the District 4 seat currently held by Ian Vincent, who is not seeking re-election. Retired principal James LeClair also is running to replace Vincent.
Barber, 52, claims there was "never a shred of evidence" children were adversely affected by COVID-19.
"School boards knew this but used heavy-handed tactics anyway," he said. "They treated parents horribly, they treated students and staff horribly, and even segregated parents at school board meetings."
Now, he said he's seen reports of students being "sexualized" in every grade.
"When the state has to step in and pass a law to stop the sexualization of children in grades K-3, you know we have a problem," he said.
He wants transparency for Charlotte County Public Schools, saying it's a hardship for most people to attend meetings.
"It's certainly no hardship to have meetings at 7 p.m. instead of 5:30 or in the morning when workshops are held," he said.
He said technology and social media have become a challenge for teachers, students and parents.
"Pop culture and rumors are spread and disseminated at incredible speed," he said. "Having smartphones on campus make it increasingly difficult for teachers to do their jobs. They need to teach and not be the phone police."
He said he thinks administrators make it difficult for parental involvement, and blames and school boards for doing "an awful job of managing technology in the hands of kids."
Barber grew up in Englewood and is a graduate of Lemon Bay High School. He lived in both Charlotte and Sarasota counties growing up. He moved to Georgia and owned a business before moving back to the Englewood area in 2014. He has two children; one in high school and one an adult.
For fun, he enjoys being on the water.
"I love to sail and boating in general. I purchased the last sailboat in Trinidad and we sailed it all the way through the islands to Puerto Rico and eventually across the Caribbean to Curacao," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.