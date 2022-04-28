League of Women Voters meet and greet reynolds and benjamin.JPG

Charlotte County School Board candidates Cara Reynolds (far left) the incumbent, and challenger Lawrence Benjamin attended a meet-and-greet on April 16. They answered questions from an audience of about 50. The League of Women Voters of Charlotte County president Jean Finks, second from right, presided with League secretary Marylou Kennedy.

PORT CHARLOTTE — A crowd of about 50 recently came to meet Charlotte Public School Board District 1 candidates.

Currently, the race includes incumbent Cara Reynolds and challenger Lawrence Benjamin.

The meet-and-greet allowed members of the audience to ask questions ranging from concern for more English language instruction to examining the role of parents in school decisions.

Benjamin stressed his desire to "protect all children," and Reynolds emphasized her experience as both a Charlotte County teacher and a member of the School Board for the last four years.

The Rev. Michael Ford of Punta Gorda's Congregational United Church of Christ began the meeting by calling for a covenant of behavior.

He urged everyone to listen with attention and appreciation, and to enjoy the opportunity for meaningful discourse.

The event, held at the Unitarian Universalist Church on Forrest Nelson Boulevard April 16, was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Charlotte County, Indivisible Action SWFL, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County's Immigration Justice Committee.

After the event, audience members visited tables containing materials from the candidates as well as information describing the activities of the three sponsoring organizations.


The Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections office also had a table and registered several people to vote.

School board races in Florida are nonpartisan.

Primaries will be held on Aug. 23. 

You can register to vote by visiting the Supervisor of Elections' office at 226 Taylor St., unit 120, in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Punta Gorda. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visit the Supervisor of Elections' website at soecharlottecountyfl.gov, call 941-833-5400, or email soe@soecharlottecountyfl.gov.

You can register online to vote by  visiting https://registertovoteflorida.gov/home.

Those with vision disabilities and using a screen reader can register to vote by calling 941-833-5417.

