PORT CHARLOTTE — Three-term Charlotte County Public Schools Board member Ian Vincent won’t be running for a fourth term.
“After thoughtful consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided not to seek re-election,” he announced in a news release.
Although the Florida Legislature recently approved term limits for school board members preventing them from serving more than three, four-year terms, the law would not take effect until after Vincent would have filed to run again.
“While I have been fairly certain that I would not be seeking re-election for quite some time, I have been reticent in my decision to make a formal announcement due to the lack of a competent, qualified candidate being presented to assume the District 4 seat,” he stated.
On Thursday, John Leclair, who is a retired Port Charlotte Middle School principal, said he would run for the district, which encompasses Murdock and part of Englewood.
Vincent said he endorses Leclair.
“I will work to ensure that he is successful in his campaign,” he said.
Vincent was thankful for his time on the board.
“I am grateful and humble to the Charlotte County community for entrusting me with our most precious resource for so many years, and I look forward to seeing the remarkable achievements our school district will accomplish in the future,” he said.
