PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County School Board selected Mark Vianello, chief operating officer of Marion County Public Schools, as the new superintendent of schools.
At the meeting on Tuesday, Vianello was the top choice of four board members, who said he was a "good" or "perfect" fit for the district and the community.
School Board member Bob Segur's favorite was finalist Bob Bedford, principal of Lemon Bay High School in Englewood. However, he voted to offer a contract to Vianello after listening to the other four praise him.
School Board Chair Cara Reynolds recessed the meeting for 10 minutes to call Vianello, 53, and ask if he is ready to negotiate with her and the School Board attorney.
She held her cell phone toward the microphone so Vianello could address the School Board and the audience.
"I've been walking around with my fingers crossed all day," Vianello said, adding he called his wife and thinks she did a cartwheel. "This is a dream job for me in a dream location. I can't wait to get started. Thank you all."
Vianello has taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels and was an elementary and high school principal. He also served in district-level administrative posts overseeing student services and technical education.
For the past three years, he has served as the deputy superintendent and chief operations officer for Marion County Public Schools, with approximately 43,000 students, 6,000 employees, a budget of $900 million, 30 elementary schools, 10 middle schools, seven high schools, a technical high school and college, and three charter schools.
School Board member Wendy Atkinson said selecting a superintendent is the biggest decision she's ever been a part of in Charlotte County. She said Vianello was the right leader, and he has big shoes to fill as Steve Dionisio retires.
"I think he (Vianello) will inspire trust and confidence," she said.
School Board member Kim Amontree said Bedford was the "hometown favorite with strong leadership skills," but she liked Vianello and finalist Kim Moore. She said both managed large budgets and oversaw career and technical education.
The School Board worked with the Florida School Boards Association on the search and selection process, which generated 22 applications. The board held three work sessions, conducted an online community survey and received 700 responses. They held four in-person input sessions, held in-person interviews with the four finalists and took community feedback through Tuesday.
One online comment about Vianello stated, "He appears to have high regard for our community, is personable, and seems like someone who would be pro-staff and work to improve the morale of the employees which is a significant part of a successful district."
The School Board will vote on the final contract with Vianello at an upcoming meeting.
The estimated salary range for the superintendent position is $175,000 to $225,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.