Proposed changes to Charlotte County’s student code of conduct could make words as serious an offense as bringing a weapon on campus.
After several alleged threats last month at Port Charlotte High School, the district began discussing tightening the student code of conduct.
Tightening the language of the conduct policy would “put some teeth into it,” commented board member Ian Vincent.
The changes, the board agreed, would convey to both students and parents that the district takes these threats seriously.
The discussion came up, Vincent clarified, because he realized how much instructional time was being lost in the wake of the threats. There are the kids whose parents don’t send them to school at all, and the ones in school who are discussing what did or did not happen, he said.
One of the key changes would be making threats a zero-tolerance offense, just like bringing a knife or a gun to school.
Vincent said PCHS parents were upset that a student who allegedly made a threat to bring a gun to school was able to return to school following suspension.
Parents in Charlotte County created a petition last month, calling for the district to adopt stricter safety measures, specifically clear backpacks and metal detectors. The petition has earned over 520 signatures.
The district compared other districts’ code of conduct policies, including Collier and Hillsborough.
Board Chairman Bob Segur also noted that within the code changes, there would need to be a distinction between a threat and a warning, when a student genuinely believes there is a weapon.
“There’s too many variables in language such as this,” he said.
Board member Kim Amontree recommended the board use language directly from the Florida Statute 1006.13 Policy for Zero Tolerance for Crime and Victimization, which also references 790.162 and 790.163.
The sections she suggested be added to the Charlotte County Student Code of Conduct are:
• “(2) The zero-tolerance policy shall require students found to have committed one of the following offenses to be expelled, with or without continuing educational services, from the student’s regular school for a period of not less than 1 full year, and to be referred to the criminal justice or juvenile justice system.
• (a) Bringing a firearm or weapon, as defined in chapter 790, to school, to any school function, or onto any school-sponsored transportation or possessing a firearm at school.
• (b) Making a threat or false report, as defined by state statute 790.162 and 790.163, respectively, involving school or school personnel’s property, school transportation, or a school-sponsored activity. “
Michael Desjardins, executive director of School Support Services, said, “With threats, it’s not black and white — it’s gray, very gray.”
He said the district would have to look at the intent of the alleged threat, the history of the student, and other variables.
Last year, Desjardins said, there were eight major threats — which the state classifies as SESIR (School Environmental Safety Incident Report) threats — and 156 minor threats. This year so far, he said, there have 11 SESIR threats, and 78 minor threats. There were six expulsions, two of which were threat-related.
According to the Florida Department of Education, SESIR is defined as a threat to cause physical harm to another person with or without the use of a weapon that includes the following:
• Intent — an intention that the threat is heard or seen by the person who is the object of the threat
• Fear — a reasonable fear by the person who is the object of the threat, that the threat could be carried out
• Capability — the ability of the offender to actually carry out the threat directly or by a weapon that could be easily obtained
The consequences for SESIR threats range from in-school suspension to expulsion. Elementary school students, Desjardins said, would typically face a parent conference and counseling with the guidance counselor; for middle and high school students, the case would be brought to a district committee for review.
Desjardins said the final changes to the student code of conduct would not be available until the end of December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.