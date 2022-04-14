PORT CHARLOTTE - Lemon Bay High School students will have access to electrocardiogram tests after the Charlotte County School Board approved a service agreement Tuesday.
The district decided to initiate the pilot program because some children have died from heart issues while playing sports, district spokesperson Mike Riley said.
Riley said if the program proves to be successful in the number of students seeking the tests, it will be rolled out at Port Charlotte High School and Charlotte High School.
If the EKG detects something a potential problem, the student-athlete would have a follow-up exam before being allowed to play on a team, he said.
"If we can save just one kid, it will be worth it," Riley said.
The Centers for Disease Control reports that 2,000 young, seemingly healthy people under the age of 25 in the U.S. die each year of sudden cardiac arrest.
Healthychildren.org, the website of the American Academy of Pediatrics, says SCA can occur during exercise, rest or sleep.
There are several causes of SCA, including undetected heart birth defects.
The school district's agreement with Who We Play For, Inc., of Cocoa Beach, will allow student-athletes at LBHS access to the testing.
They will be required to sign a consent form along with their parent or guardian.
Each test will cost $20 for the parent or guardian, and the EKG will be performed at the high school.
The School Board also adopted a policy concerning head injuries among athletes Tuesday.
School board chair Ian Vincent said the district's schools were already following protocols for concussions and head injuries, but the School Board "decided to incorporate them into a policy."
The materials and guidelines were developed by the Florida High School Athletic Association.
Before any student can participate in an interscholastic athletic activity or practice for a school-sanctioned athletic team, they and their parent or guardian must sign a form.
If a coach or licensed trainer suspects that a student athlete may have sustained a concussion or head injury, the students will be removed from participation or competition.
When removed from the activity or competition because of a suspected head injury or concussion, the student may not return to the contest or practice until there is written clearance from a Florida-licensed medical provider.
Also, an employee or volunteer with current cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator training must be present at each athletic activity.
