PORT CHARLOTTE — The Lotus Center for Autism received unanimous approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals Wednesday for a new school in a commercial neighborhood near the Charlotte County town center.
"I want to say thank you for what you're doing," board member Steve Vieira said to the school staff at the hearing Wednesday, adding that his family has supported work in autism for many years.
The school will open for the fall semester at 18215 Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte, a large building, which the school will lease. The location is a large lot surrounded by commercial operations such as a warehouse and a communications tower.
The school currently has 10 students ages 5-12, but they anticipate more. The permit allows up to 60, but the school expects no more than 30 over the next 3-5 years, their application states.
Vieira asked teacher Tara Schwartzenbach about whether the school had provided security for the students. Schwartzenbach answered that all doors were controlled by code access from the outside. The students will remain inside for their security, she said. The building is large enough to allow many activities indoors. Security is also maintained by a very high teacher to student ratio, Schwartzenbach said.
The Lotus Center closed its school in Englewood at 655 N. Indiana Ave., Schwartzenbach said, due in part to the increases in rent and the need for more space.
They have been looking to move to Charlotte County for the past four years, Schwartzenbach said. Most of the families are from Charlotte County.
"The parents are going to be ecstatic," teacher Sonya Bourbon told the Sun, because most have been driving their children from Charlotte County to Sarasota County every day.
The county required a special exception hearing, because the land is currently zoned for general industry, and not for schools.
Most of the families receive state-sponsored scholarships to pay for the private school tuition, Bourbon told the Sun.
As board members asked the teachers more questions about security at the facility, county lawyer Tom David advised them that state building codes and local school boards would be regulating those issues.
The Lotus Center also has a behavioral therapy clinic on Collingswood Boulevard in Port Charlotte and a new clinic location in Sarasota.
