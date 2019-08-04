Charlotte County Public Schools's new hazardous materials policy affects employees, students and teachers, particularly in science labs, Assistant Superintendent Jerry Olivo told the School Board recently.
The board will be asked to vote on accepting the revised policy at the Aug. 13 meeting, 5:30 p.m., 1445 Education Way.
Changes to the original policy — written in 2005 — appear to be the appointment of a Toxic Hazard Prepardedness Officer, the addition of a detailed communication plan, and a section on asbestos management. Some of these are requirements also of the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The new policy comes six weeks after a Murdock Middle School teacher complained about a grounds worker who appeared to be unprotected while spraying the weedkiller Roundup or glyphosate next to her classroom.
School officials did not return calls for comment about what prompted the updated policy review.
At the board workshop on July 23, Olivo assured board members that the schools have no problems with toxic materials.
"All our products in our schools are green," Olivo said.
Science labs, Olivo said, are where the schools must ensure that teachers inform students about the materials they are handling.
"The schools and the principals are working together to make sure they continue to notify the students as they're going through the experiments," Olivo told the board.
Before addressing science labs, Olivo told the board that few hazardous materials are stored in the schools. That means that most of the communications work is with maintenance and operations, transportation and warehouse staff.
"We have very little that are associated with M and O that would be in the schools or kept at the school house," he said of hazardous materials.
He also noted that the school buildings are new enough so that there is little asbestos. That which exists is non-friable, or can't break into a dust to be inhaled, he said. Outside contractors handle removal of any asbestos, he told board members.
The schools have had a staff person assigned to be in charge of communicating about hazardous materials, Olivo, but that person had a different title.
The policy already addressed OSHA's requirement of posting safety data sheets about any hazardous material on site. Communications will be enhanced through the new policy, Olivo said.
"We're going to work on the additional written communication with respect to notification," Olivo said.
Specifically, the policy adds a section stating the requirement of listing hazardous materials on site, details on methods to inform staff and students about hazards as well as contractors. Corrective actions upon exposure will also be written out.
School Board members had no comment on the policy at the workshop.
