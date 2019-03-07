PUNTA GORDA — A child star in Jack Black’s 2003 movie comedy “School of Rock” is facing multiple felony charges after a spree of guitar thefts throughout the region.
Joseph Steven Gaydos Jr., 27, was charged in cases in Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gaydos on Feb. 14 after his father contacted them about his son stealing and pawning two of his amplifiers, according to an arrest affidavit.
Gaydos’ father said his son has been living with him at his home in Punta Gorda for the past year but hadn’t been home for the past week.
He said Gaydos called and admitted he stole the amplifiers and pawned them. His son had stolen items in the past, he said, but his father didn’t report the thefts, because he was trying to help Gaydos through a heroin addiction.
The amplifiers included one custom-made Bletchley model Belchfire 45, valued at $1,800 and a Fender Excelsior, valued at $300. Both were located at pawn shops in Fort Myers, the arrest affidavit states.
When detectives met with Gaydos, he reportedly told them he was “ready for this day” and needed to make amends and receive assistance with a severe heroin and fentanyl addiction, according to the affidavit.
He is also accused in two Sarasota cases in Venice and North Port.
On Jan. 31, Gaydos allegedly entered North Port Music at 14525 Tamiami Trail and asked to play a guitar. After a few minutes, he got up and ran out the door with it. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office later contacted the North Port Police Department about a “hit” of a stolen guitar entered into the pawnshop database, which Gaydos allegedly pawned the same day he stole it. The owner bought it back for $200, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Feb. 7, Gaydos allegedly walked into Troll’s in Venice, where he tested guitars on the sales floor. Around 11:40 a.m., he walked to the back of the store and left with a black Fender Stratocaster guitar with white polka dots, valued at $699. Two hours later, he allegedly pawned the guitar in Fort Myers.
On Feb. 11, he entered Sam Ash Music in Manatee County and asked to see a Gibson Les Paul gold top, with a sales price of $1,899.99. He was directed to a classroom where he was provided a chair and amp so he could test the guitar. Shortly afterward, he reportedly walked out with the guitar.
This time, store personnel were able to block Gaydos in his car until law enforcement arrived.
When deputies spoke to him, he reportedly said he needed to be arrested and he stole the guitar. In multiple instances, he blamed the thefts on his drug addiction and stated he wanted to put it behind him, according to court documents. He was placed on supervised release after that incident.
To watch video of a guitar theft at a shop in Venice click the link on the left.
