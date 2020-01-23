A one-button lockdown system is what Charlotte County school officials want to buy with sales tax dollars.
Two school district officials presented the case Wednesday for the public to support a central school security strategy estimated at $5 million.
They spoke before members of a citizen advisory board called the Sales Tax Task Force. The task force is finishing up its review of more than 30 possible projects that could be funded if voters approve an extension of the local sales tax surcharge.
A school security system would include an interface that would be available on a cell phone of any school staff member, Assistant Superintendent Michael Desjardins said. With one touch, the system would lock certain doors from the outside, notify law enforcement and send alert messages to every parent. Any classroom presentation on an electronic display would be interrupted by an alert message.
"One of the lessons of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas is you don't wait for a lockdown. Anyone can activate it," Desjardins said, referring to the Parkland school where an armed former student killed 17 students and staff almost two years ago.
Classroom doors are already locked during classtime, Assistant Superintendent Jerry Olivo told the Sun, and the front entrance to a school is also already locked. What's not locked are doors that allow people to move between buildings on a campus, Olivo said. Fencing prevents an outsider from getting to those doors from the street, but someone already on campus could move from building to building. This prevents that, he said.
No doors are blocked for exit, due to fire safety laws. Desjardins said he could not comment on whether glass on school campuses is bulletproof.
In their first actions taken after the Stoneman shooting, Desjardins said, the district addressed the mental health side of the problem by hiring more psychologists, counselors and school resource officers. The next step is this integrated emergency response system, he said, that has the buy-in of local and state law enforcement.
Schools will actually need $24 million to accommodate this one-button system, Desjardins said, which they expect to raise over the next five years beginning with budgeting $2.5 million a year. The extra money is needed to upgrade existing analog communications to digital.
One citizen committee member, Brian Presley, argued with the school officials that they should ask for the whole $24 million.
"A half-installed panic system is worthless," Presley said.
Another committee member, Todd Rebol, agreed with school officials, that even though the issue is hot button, the schools are correct to start at the $5 million mark.
"Our schools weren't designed to be jails," Rebol said. "I applaud your efforts."
The last two project proposals were a $800,000 pedestrian bridge to enhance the Parkside neighborhood at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, and a new skate park in West County.
For the skate park, skate organizer Robert Kruzel disagrees with county park staff about where the rebuilt skate park should go and how much it will cost. Kruzel believes it should remain at Tringali Recreation Center and that it will only cost $700,000. County staff calculated it would cost $2.2 million at Tringali, or $2 million at G.C. Herring Park, another West County park.
On Feb. 19, the task force will start to deliberate on an ordering of all 30 or more projects in terms of priority. This ordered list will go to county commissioners, who will make the final decision as well as set a date for a citizen ballot vote in November.
