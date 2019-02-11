The committee tasked with making sure Charlotte County’s school referendum money is spent properly will meet for the first time today.
Eleven oversight committee members, representing organizations from around the county, will work to hold the Charlotte County School Board accountable, ensuring the district is following through with how they said referendum dollars would be spent.
Approved by voters in November, the referendum is estimated to bring in $17 million a year for four years. The school district has said the money will go toward increased teacher salaries, more teaching time in the classroom, and more funding for security, workforce training, reading and math coaches, art, music and athletics.
The referendum will cost taxpayers $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value. Taxpayers will not see the increase on their bills until October or November of this year. The district won’t have the money until January 2020.
The meeting will be introductory, and allow for the committee members to introduce themselves, and include presentations from Board Attorney Michael McKinley, Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio and Chief Financial Officer Greg Griner. The committee will also discuss future meeting dates.
“Realistically, its all novice ground for us. We’re gonna have to make sure we walk before we run,” said School Board Chairman Bob Segur.
“Right now we don’t have any funds yet to spend, so there’s not much that can be provided at this point,” he added.
Dionisio and Griner will explain to the committee the information that will be provided to them during their term, and some financial oversight information. Segur added that any information the committee wishes to obtain during their term, “all they have to do is ask for it.”
Money from the referendum was also promised to go toward increased instructional time, a topic of contention in the community, as some parents are concerned about school starting too early.
All representatives will serve on the committee for one year on a rotating basis, except the League of Women Voters, whose term is four years.
Organizations that are represented on the committee include:
- Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda and Englewood Chamber, represented by Tony Smith, President-Elect of the Charlotte County Chamber
- League of Women Voters, represented by Jane Merriam
- Charlotte County Support Personnel Association, represented by Gina Pennybacker
- Charlotte Florida Education Association, represented by Renee Wiley
- High School School Advisory Council, represented by Michelle Taylor
- Middle School School Advisory County, represented by School Advisory Council Chair Adam Heeg
- Elementary School Advisory County, represented by Paul Trabucchi
- Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, represented by CDBIA president Zachary Extejt
- Charlotte County Economic Development Partnership, represented by Geri Waksler
- Punta Gorda Port Charlotte-North Port Association of Realtors, represented by Rosemary Mahoney
The 11th member is a citizen-at-large, who will serve a one-year term, chosen by a School Board member annual on a rotating basis. This year started with Cara Reynold’s District 1. For her representative, she chose Alan Skavroneck. Next year, the representative will be from District 2, who will be selected by district 2 school board member Kim Amontree.
Reynolds said she has known Skavroneck for several years in different capacities. He currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Ambitrans. Reynolds said he stood out because he runs a large business and has knowledge of the needs of the schools.
“He [Skavroneck] has held CCPS accountable as a parent and chairman of three different School Advisory Committees,” Reynolds said. “He stood out as someone who is knowledgeable about the educational needs of our district and will thoroughly vet how the money is spent.”
The meeting will take place today at 5:30 p.m. at the district office, 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte. It is open to to the public.
