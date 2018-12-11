Although voters recently approved the Charlotte County School District’s tax referendum, it’ll be about a year until it shows up on your tax bill.
The referendum will bring in approximately $17 million each year for the district, which will have an oversight committee to ensure the dollars are spent as promised.
The district told residents that approximately $5-$7 million would go towards increasing staff salaries of all staff to stay competitive with neighboring districts. Approximately $5 million would be spent on increased instructional time, and $3 million would go toward additional school security and support educational enhancements. The remainder, according to voteyes4success.com, will go into reserve.
You will be taxed $1 for every $1,000 of your property’s assessed value.
According to voteyes4success.com, the average property value in Charlotte as of 2017 was $88,495 (assuming the homeowner will receive a homestead exemption). This would mean the referendum would add an additional $89 to the taxes of anyone with a house of average value, or $7.42 per month.
When will the school referendum show up on your tax bill? The referendum dollars won’t show up on taxpayers’ bills until October or November of 2019, according to Sue Sifrit, who spearheaded the pro-referendum Yes! for Success campaign.
When will the district get the money? The money won’t be available until January 2020, “but they know it’s a sure thing and it’s coming, so they can budget and plan accordingly,” Sifrit said. School Board Chairman Bob Segur said, “There’s not going to be an immediate expenditure of funds. I know that the school board will be very forthcoming with how the money is spent. The interesting thing will be down the road to see the effects of those dollars.”
How will they spend it? A great deal of how the money is spent will have to be negotiated with unions representing school employees. Sifrit said the district will have to figure out the logistics of adding an extra half-hour of instructional time, how it’ll affect buses, and start/end times. The district will have to bargain the salary piece, and the security dollars. “There’s lots and lots of details and moving parts,” Sifrit said. Bargaining is expected to begin in January 2019.
Who is on the oversight committee? According to Segur, the oversight committee will consist of Jeff Warren, a Punta Gorda accountant, Chris Mirtha, an Englewood accountant, and three others yet to be named. Segur said all members come from a financial background, and have been chosen from recommendations from board members of their particular area. The members will receive reports from the School Board, superintendent and the financial office, and will make sure the district hasn’t misrepresented how it intended to spend those dollars. Segur said members are chosen because they all have the ability to look at and understand a budget, and will be able to provide input. No date has been set yet for the oversight committee’s first meeting.
If the district wishes to continue the tax, when will it next appear on the ballot? 2022.
