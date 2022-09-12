New Teachers Breakfast 2022 (copy)

Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio speaks in July in Punta Gorda. The district is preparing to ask voters to approve a referendum to help with school funding for the next four years.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio told School Board members Thursday that several sign-waving events in support of the district’s referendum will begin Oct. 26.

The referendum, which taxpayers approved nearly four years ago, expires on June 30, 2023, and the district is asking voters to approve another one when they go to the polls on Nov. 8.


