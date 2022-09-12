Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio speaks in July in Punta Gorda. The district is preparing to ask voters to approve a referendum to help with school funding for the next four years.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio told School Board members Thursday that several sign-waving events in support of the district’s referendum will begin Oct. 26.
The referendum, which taxpayers approved nearly four years ago, expires on June 30, 2023, and the district is asking voters to approve another one when they go to the polls on Nov. 8.
The referendum, if passed, would add $1 for every $1,000 of taxable value to every Charlotte County property owner’s tax bill.
The referendum has allowed the district to hire teachers, paraprofessionals, support staff, academic coaches and security aides, as well as pay for supplies and repairs.
“We started out the referendum with 46 positions but are now up to 71 through the referendum,” School Board member Kim Amontree said at the Thursday general meeting.
Of those positions, 20 are held by security aides, she said.
The current referendum was approved by 56% of voters in 2018; if voters approve the referendum on Nov. 8, it would run from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.
District spokesperson Mike Riley in February told The Daily Sun the referendum has helped raise salaries for teachers, among other things. A complete listing of how the revenue has been used can be found online at yourcharlotteschools.net.
“The message we gave to the public is that we would take at least half of the dollars and use it for salaries and benefits,” Amontree said. “I do see that we are doing more than half.”
Dionisio said school staff will be participating by waving signs supporting the referendum — everyone from teachers to bus drivers.
He said outgoing School Board chair Ian Vincent “is in charge of signs” and that some of the rally locations will be on or near the U.S. 41 bridges, Murdock Circle and County Roads 775 and 776.
The day before the primary election, “the three big schools” — the high schools — will have sign-wavers out, Dionisio said.
