Two aeronautics-related programs are competing for space at the Punta Gorda Airport left by Western Michigan University's short-lived flight school.
Charlotte County officials are voicing different opinions as to whether everyone can get what they want.
At least one person is upbeat.
"These are all great things to have happen," said Interim Economic Development Director for Charlotte County Dave Gammon. "This is just a timing issue. We'll figure it all out."
Aeroguard Flight Training Center of Arizona and California has submitted a letter of intent to Charlotte County Airport Authority to start a flight school on site in conjunction with a bachelor's degree program at Florida Gulf Coast University.
In the wake of that letter, Charlotte Technical College submitted its own anticipated letter to use the same space for an airplane mechanics training program called airframe and power plant, or A&P.
The Charlotte County Commission asked Gammon to present the situation to them at their Tuesday workshop.
"Make sure the message that is delivered to the Airport Authority is loud and clear," said Charlotte County Commissioner Ken Doherty. "The A&P program has got to take priority."
The Airport Authority is expected to decide on these applicants at its June 20 meeting.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex said Charlotte County School Board members and administrators have contacted him with their concerns for the local technical college program.
"If the A&P program is not in there, the A&P program does not go off, plain and simple," Truex said.
The technical college has been in line to take over Western Michigan's soon-to-be-vacated modular classrooms and hangar. The technical school received a $1.7 million state grant to start the program to train new technicians in a field that is experiencing a shortage.
Charlotte County spent $500,000 building and equipped modular classrooms at the airport for Western Michigan. Western Michigan in February told the county it could not meet its enrollment targets and would close the program in August. It is paying the county $400,000 in a cash settlement.
Unlike the technical school plans, Western Michigan's program was mostly for pilot training. Switching that with a mechanics program may present some problems for the airport, said Airport Authority Commission Chairman Pam Seay. A flight school will spend about $10,000 a month on fuel, as Western Michigan does, Seay said. Fuel sales are a primary income for the airport, she said.
There is also some confusion over whether the Federal Aeronautics Administration will allow the airport to offer the $1 a year rent that Western Michigan got, to a program that does not including flying, she said.
Not all county commissioners were convinced that one program should take precedence over another.
"I think we need all the facts to understand what are the strengths and weaknesses," said Charlotte County Commissioner Christopher Constance.
Seay and Gammon both hope that the two programs can have space at the airport. There are available hangars, according to Gammon. Who would use the modular classrooms is not clear.
"Both of them are great for the county," Gammon said. "There's plenty of room. We want them both out there."
