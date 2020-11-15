Where do baby snook and tarpon come from?
A lot of them come from salt water ponds and old canals on Cape Haze in Englewood, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Those nurseries are critical to sustaining sport fish in the adjacent area knows as the Tarpon Capital of the World — Gasparilla Sound.
FWC is preparing long-term studies that scientists hope will help prevent the collapse of recently discovered sport fish nurseries on Cape Haze. Those nurseries, once remote, are now adjacent to growing subdivisions that were dormant until recently.
Two scientists presented their work so far to Charlotte County commissioners last week, closing with a request for county staff collaboration and an endorsement for a $125,000 federal research planning grant. Commissioners unanimously agreed.
Wildlife experts have been exploring the waters of Charlotte Harbor for years, keeping track of the health of fish, FWC scientist Corey Anderson told county commissioners. That's because the harbor is considered Florida's most productive tarpon and snook environment that isn't completely remote, like the Everglades.
"We have lots of shoreline lined by seagrass," said Anderson of Charlotte Harbor. "They're incredibly productive."
Anderson called the new study design "placed-based fishery and habitat management."
Future studies are intended to predict how development in this area along with sea level rise will affect water quality and the fish.
FWC wants to study the issue to predict how much of a threat is nearby development, in particular, the Meadows and Villas subdivision on Cape Haze.
"We're raising awareness that these nurseries are here, and then we need a few studies to be done to know more about their hydrology and how increased stormwater and potentially increased nutrients to these ponds could affect their health and productivity," fishery ecologist David Blewett told the Sun.
Wildlife advocates want to protect the fish before it's too late. Protecting them also protects Charlotte County's biggest economic driver. The harbor is estimated to have generated $406 million in economic benefit and support 3,700 jobs, Anderson said.
The proposed study is not the first stab at protecting these fish. In 2003, state wildlife scientists trekked deep into the unexplored wetlands of Cape Haze, where there is no human development. They were startled to discover interior salt marshes sheltered tiny tarpon and snook.
These fingerlings are destined to become large and long-living sport fish. But they must survive their vulnerable juvenile phase first, and to do that, scientists discovered, they make a long and complex journey inward in the high water season. Once in the interior, they are safe from predator fish that cannot make the same trip, particularly when the water levels drop in the dry season. When the waters return, if the fish are large enough, they swim out to the next stage of life.
Blewett told commissioners they believe they may be the first humans to slog that far into Cape Haze wetlands. The success of these ponds inspired state scientists to convert six abandoned canals into more nurseries on Cape Haze. That experiment, begun two years ago, is still ongoing on so-called relic canals that were dug in the 1970s.
It was part of a subdivision called Rotonda Sands. Clean water regulations made the building of a subdivision unlikely, so the land ended up in state hands.
Although the study is still underway, state wildlife scientists each year are seeing hundreds of juvenile snook and dozens of juvenile tarpon in the experimental nurseries, Blewett told the Sun. Five times a year, scientists cast nets to count the fish. The nonprofit Bonefish Tarpon Trust is tagging some for future research into adulthood.
Both the human-made salt marshes and the natural ones in Cape Haze are located in fairly remote locations, but residential development is never far away. And it is moving closer. The west side of Coral Creek in Placida is lined with homes. That's the creek that feeds what the relic canal nurseries south of the Rotonda subdivision.
The ponds along with the Meadows and Villas are not far to the east of the converted canals.
Blewett and Anderson told commissioners they hope to collaborate with county staff as the county prepares for its next zoning updates and as it builds new storm management capacity.
"We'd be looking at getting everyone in the same room for several meetings," Anderson told commissioners.
