If mats of floating, stringy algae are any indication, Charlotte Harbor may have a pollution problem, local scientists believe.
Charlotte Harbor is listed as one of the state's cleaner water bodies and certainly one of its best looking with its preserved mangrove fringes, said environmental scientist Dave Blewett of the state's Fish and Wildlife Commission to a local advisory committee last week.
But Blewett warned the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee, "Our sea grass and visual buffers give a false sense of security."
Filamentous algae is not as noxious as blue green algae, also called cyanobacteria, or red tide, called Karenia brevis. Those two scourges are micro algae and plagued Florida's coastlines in recent years. In 2018, the twin attacks drove out coastal and riverside homeowners and threatened property values in the state's elite locations.
Both red tide and blue green algae are also associated with serious health effects. Filamentous algae is not considered a health hazard, Florida Sea Grant Agent Betty Staugler told the Sun, although it can smell bad.
Experts in the state are still debating exactly what macro algae species are seen in the filamentous outbreaks, Blewett said. But the potential problem is the same and will be apparent in the near future.
"They're a warning sign that trouble could be around the corner," he said.
One result could be the decline in large sport fish, that currently bring in $108 million a year to Southwest Florida. If large fish start to decline due to the algae, it will be because algae blocks out light and kills off sea grass, Blewett said. Sea grass serves as habitat for the little fish that feed the big sport fish like snook and tarpon.
This could take a while to evaluate, he said, because small fish might first proliferate in the algae-infested sea grass. Eventually, however, the grass would die and with it, the fish.
Today, scientists are in exploration mode, Blewett and others have said — and in warning mode.
"We're trying to raise the awareness, and we've gotten good responses," Blewett said.
The first indication of a filamentous problem was in 2012, Blewett told the committee. That's when state wildlife experts started seeing large stretches of the algae first at the mouth of the Myakka River and the coastal areas on West County, Blewett said. That continued again in 2015, he said.
Most recently, however, has been an 18-month stretch of the algae overgrowth that just receded in April, Blewett said. This time, the algae was seen fouling the coastline of Punta Gorda, from north of the bridges over the Peace River, down to south of the county line at Burnt Store Marina. Dead algae could be seen piling up on the shoreline at Ponce de Leon Park. What beach sitters could not see, however, Blewett said, is that the algae continued out for a mile into the harbor, floating as deep as 10 feet into the water.
As it has receded this time, it is being replaced by other algae called Trichodesmium or sea saw dust, Staugler said.
State scientists see the overgrowth of the filamentous algae as one more reason to evaluate whether too many nutrients are still flowing into the harbor, Blewett said. Those nutrients are excess nitrogen and phosphorus. Nitrogen in particular is a problem for the developed landscape where fertilizer runs off paved areas or flows directly into waterways. Coastal septic systems still exist along Charlotte Harbor and contribute nitrogen.
Other Florida water bodies including Tampa Bay and Indian River Lagoon have seen severe damage to their ecosystems, Blewett said. Tampa Bay locals after the 1960s cleaned up their septic problems and recovered their water quality, he said. Indian River Lagoon, on the other hand lost a lot of sport fish in a cold snap, and the fish never returned, due to the level of pollution there.
Blewett said he believes Charlotte Harbor can turn the tide on pollution.
Local governments have instituted fertilizer bans and are gradually removing coastal septic systems. So what else is left?
Part of the problem may have been the 2018 red tide, that left tons of dead fish polluting the water, Blewett said. Debate continues on whether red tide is entirely natural or enhanced by improper development.
For human interventions, Blewett said FWC is working with the Southwest Florida Water Management District to identify the best locations for habitat restoration through a program called SWIM, or Surface Water Improvement and Management. These projects help clean the run off before it enters the harbor. Several are already underway including on Coral Creek in Englewood.
At the county level, Charlotte County Public Works is considering a pilot project to evaluate water quality in fresh water canals.
"We have a good group of people who care about the harbor," Blewett said of scientists in the region working for the state, the county and private research groups. "I think we're going to make some headway in the next five years."
