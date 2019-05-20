It was supposed to be a subdivision back in the 1970s where you could impress your relatives with how near you lived to the mangrove-lined branches of Coral Creek.
Today, all that remains of those development plans south of Rotonda West is 12 abandoned canals and forests growing on the piles of discarded sand.
In the passing decades, with little further human activity, wildlife made use of the altered landscape, including game fish in their infant stages.
Most recently, scientists decided to give the fish an upgrade — using state funds. This summer, those scientists will study whether that million-plus-dollar upgrade is making a difference in the health and number of fish.
"We want to see which habitat features are best for fisheries," said Stephanie Powers, a wildlife ecologist with the state's Department of Environmental Protection.
The DEP along with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, or Swiftmud, co-own 2,600 acres with the 12 canals south of Rotonda West.
Much of Cape Haze was set aside for development in the early 1970s, but large chunks never happened, in part because Congress enacted the first laws protecting water quality, according to Swiftmud. With those laws, waterfront development suddenly got a lot more difficult. Today, those canals appear in satellite photos as straight lines in an otherwise wild and tangled landscape.
Over the decades, invasive trees not native to Florida grew up around the canals, choking out the native plants. But the fish were not picky.
Baby tarpon and snook found their way into these canals, riding the tidal rivulets, looking for a safe place to hang out while they were only a few inches long.
Scientists discovered some years ago that finger-sized versions of big game fish were taking over old canals. In 2009, scientists with DEP, Swiftmud and the Fish and Wildlife Commission decided to rebuild some of those canals to be better nurseries for the big fish.
There is some debate among scientists as to how well the baby fish are faring in these compromised canals.
Tarpon, for example, have declined in population by an estimated 30 percent in recent generations, said Joellen Wilson, a scientist with Bonefish and Tarpon Trust, which will be assisting with the study this summer. She cited 2011 figures from the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
The Coral Creek Preserve study begins after 10 years of design, waiting for the funds and eventual construction. Scientists will start tagging the juvenile tarpon and snook that swim into six of those canals off the west branch of Coral Creek in Englewood.
The multi-year experiment is to find out what these large and long-lived fish need to thrive in an increasingly compromised natural world.
"I think it's perfect opportunity," Wilson said. "We've lost so many habitats to development that aren't accessible to tarpon anymore."
Wilson estimated the state has lost 50 percent of mangrove landscape to development.
The Keys-based trust will be working with FWC scientists on the study. DEP and Swiftmud handled the construction — rebuilding six canals according to the experimental design.
"We make their dreams a reality," said TJ Laroue, a civil engineer with DEP, speaking of biologists' dreams.
"A lot of the time you can't take things back to where they were historically," Powers said of why the project is using old canals instead of trying to recreate the original landscape.
"Let's use what we have," Laroue said.
This isn't the first time ecologists have discovered baby tarpon and snook wintering in abandoned landscapes, like the old Wildflower golf course on Lemon Bay, said FWC biologist Dave Blewett, who helped design the study. This will be the first time, however, that scientists have reconstructed the degraded habitat to be more like a natural nursery for fish, complete with mangroves over hanging.
"This was a good opportunity because it was there and created for us," Blewett said of the canals.
No one is sure exactly what kind of water depth and canal access is the best. Do the fish need to be cut off from predators during the dry season, or do they need to be able to swim in and out with the tide? Do they need deep water or shallower?
So they built six different types of canals all with slightly different parameters. Then they set up antennae to monitor the fish, which they will tag this summer.
"Every time a fish comes in or out of this pond, it will ping," Powers said.
This latest phase of reconstructing the land began in 2017 after completing phase one. In 2014, the first phase was to restore water flow from north to south without addressing the saltwater fish nurseries.
In 2017, more heavy equipment rolled in and started tearing out acres of invasive melaleuca and Brazilian pepper trees.
Today, the landscape looks somewhat the way it looked after developers were done, with no trees along the canals.
But state contractors planted special grasses and ground cover to hold the soil in place while the mangrove seedlings float in. Those seedlings are already a foot high in some places.
"It will look different in a year," Powers said.
The artificial landscape includes underwater sills that are cement lips over which the fish swim. The sills have been set at different experimental heights. Each canal has a different grade and depth.
True to their experimental philosophy, the scientists tested everything about the water and the fish before the project. They will wade out into the steamy waters this summer to start netting the fish for monitoring. Then, a year later, they will evaluate where the fish went, how much they grew, which come back — all sorted by which canal they lived in.
Their hope is that the improved landscape will lead to healthier fish. Given that tarpon live up to 80 years, the project could produce dividends for generations to come.
