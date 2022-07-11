Alicia and Carissa Scott had planned it all along.
Even before launching PG Social House two years ago at the corner of Cross Street (U.S. 41 southbound) and West Marion Avenue, the 30-something sisters had shared a vision for a mini shopping district there.
A browsable village-within-a-village like they’d seen in Tampa, Atlanta, Asheville and St. Augustine.
“Punta Gorda and this end of Marion Avenue are on the verge of a big breakthrough,” Carissa had hinted at the time. “There were so many awesome elements of this property that we wanted to combine, so we brainstormed them all together, trying to think of the best way to utilize all our spaces around one conjoined courtyard.”
The corner property offered a historic porched cottage, a paved courtyard shaded by gnarled mahoe trees, and another historic building which once housed one of Punta Gorda’s first “talkie” movie theaters.
PG Social House became an umbrella label for the sisters’ first cluster of businesses, whose slogan was “Eat. Drink. Shop.”
Alicia’s beachy Room by Room Furnishings, with wine bar, filled the main building facing Marion Avenue.
Carissa’s over-the-top desserts — exclusively wholesaled Super Day Express cheesecake and chocolate ganache cake, Mike’s Pies from Tampa, and s’mores- and Cookie Monster-topped shakes — poured from its kitchen.
Soon they’ll add soft-serve ice cream, in cones and crazy creations.
In The Candy Bar cottage on Cross Street, customers could scoop treats from old-fashioned glass jars.
They can still pose for photos on the shop’s Karmann Ghia seat, under a neon-pink “Give Me Some Sugar” sign. But The Candy Bar’s stock, Carissa explained, will change, to sell more Punta Gorda-themed gifts and fewer cavities.
The central patio shares kids’ play stations, including giant Jenga and Connect 4, and tables for grownups to enjoy beer, wine and “candy cocktails” like Wait a Prosecco, topped with cotton candy.
And now the sisters have added the space and a concept that their property was missing.
Cubby’s Homemade Ice Cream owner Jody Westphal had told them from the start that she planned to retire after 13 years in the historic building on the corner. A year ago, when she did, the sisters weren’t eager to add an ice cream parlor to their too-similar sweet shop.
Instead, they began planning an appropriate future for what had once been an IGA grocery store.
Christening it with its address — 264 on Marion Ave. — they created a new deli/wine bar/retail market inside, perfectly echoing the “Eat. Drink. Shop.” motto.
With two cushy seating areas and a street-facing bar, the space is full of Punta Gorda swag, gift baskets with wine and charcuterie boards, and locally sourced fresh flowers and handmade products.
Its deli case responds to a downtown yen for light lunch to go.
They’ll sell beer, wine by glass or bottle, and soups, salads and specialty sandwiches, along with deli meats and chicken, lobster and tuna salad by the pound.
During season, 264 will morph into a wine lounge with live music, tapas and charcuterie.
“And of course people can enjoy our patio from any of our three stores,” Carissa added.
PG Social House/The Candy Bar ($-$$, O), 941-347-7888, 124 Cross St., Punta Gorda, is open 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Room by Room Furnishings, 941-347-7422, 258 W. Marion Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.
264 on Marion Ave. ($-$$, O), 941-844-1225, opens at 11 a.m. and will at first close as traffic suggests.
