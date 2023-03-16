TALLAHASSEE — Looking to build on a controversial 2022 law, a Florida House panel approved a bill this week that would bolster a process for people to object to school instructional materials and for parents to limit school-library books their children can read.

The House Education Quality Subcommittee voted 13-5 along straight party lines to support the measure, with sponsor Stan McClain, R-Ocala, pushing back against opponents who characterized it as enabling book bans.


