Early reconnaissance of sea grass beds shows some recovery in Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay, one of the region's lead environmental scientists reported.
The good news comes on the heels of reports of 23-50% sea grass losses in certain parts of Charlotte County marine waters. The loss of sea grass is considered an indicator of environmental damage and hazard to sea life including fish, clams and manatees. Lack of sea grass has been named as the cause of starvation for manatees on Florida's east coast. Most manatee deaths in Charlotte Harbor are of undetermined causes, Brandon Moody reported several weeks ago.
Biologist Betty Staugler presented the seagrass news to the Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee Thursday. Staugler is the coordinator of harmful algal bloom surveillance for the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Harmful algal blooms in Southwest Florida include red tide, blue green algae and macroalgae.
Evidence of recovering sea grass comes from volunteer snorkelers in the Eyes of Seagrass program Staugler began in 2019 when she was the county's extension agent for the University of Florida. Trained volunteers go out each year in April and July and survey underwater quadrants for amounts and species of sea grass as well as macro-algae.
In a south county coastal area between Alligator Creek and Burnt Store Marina, the snorkelers saw the abundance of sea grass go from a low of 25% in 2019 to 45% this summer. At the same time, macro-algae went from a high of 60% in 2019 to 25% this summer, Staugler told The Daily Sun.
"We think (we hope) this is indicative of recovery, but more observations over time are needed," she said in an email.
Red tide and macro-algae are named as possible precursors to the loss of sea grass in parts of Charlotte Harbor reported earlier this year, particularly along the eastern wall that includes Ponce de Leon Park to Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda.
Staugler told the committee that the likely chain of events could have begun as early as Hurricane Irma in 2017. That hurricane is blamed for the 2018 and 2019 twin outbreaks in south Florida of red tide in salt water and blue green algae in fresh water.
Those harmful algae blooms set the stage for an outbreak of macro-algae in Charlotte Harbor and Lemon Bay, Staugler said. She called the red tide and macroalgae "hangover" events after Hurricane Irma.
Red tide and blue green algae are microscopic, but macroalgae forms long stringy mats that were seen along the shoreline starting in 2019. Those mats cut off sunlight to the sea grass, she said.
Given that red tide and hurricanes are natural events, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch asked, does that mean that the loss of sea grass was a natural event that is part of natural cycles?
Not likely, Staugler said, because the recent outbreak of the macroalgae does not appear to be common, historically. If the waters of the harbor and Lemon Bay were healthy, they might have recovered better from the hurricane and red tide, she said. But evidence suggests there are too many nutrients in the water bodies, which may have led to the macroalgae overgrowth in a stressed water body. Nutrients include forms of nitrogen and phosphorus which flow into the harbor from sewage and fertilizers. Nutrients were historically filtered out by wetlands and a landscape without wide stretches of cement, human development has altered that filtration.
"We know we have a nutrient problem, and we can't be complacent just because we are seeing some recovery," she said.
How long will the grass take to recover, asked committee member Nichole Beyer.
This is a new area of research, Staugler said, but it may take several years.
Development in Charlotte Harbor and Southwest Florida is proceeding at a rapid pace. Also proceeding are other measures to protect water bodies, including removal of septic systems and planned improvements to sewage treatment, Charlotte County's new Water Quality Manager Brandon Moody has said. He is also planning to dramatically expand water quality sampling to include inland canals in the county's most populated neighborhoods.
