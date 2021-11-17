The City Council Wednesday started the review of a proposed subdivision to be called Sea Grass on land previously set aside for commerce.
Council members voted unanimously to move forward with hearings on the proposed removal of 56 acres of early subdivision street and lot plans that never happened south of Jones Loop Road. Developer Jones Loop LLC needs the city to eventually remove those street layout plans from decades ago — planning staff were not sure how long ago that was. On Nov. 22, the developer will present plans to the city's Planning Commission for the 240-lot subdivision bordering Alligator Creek. Ultimately, however, decisions on plat vacation and planned development approval will come back to the city council.
Although the site under debate this week and next was once laid out for homes, 21st century plans this undeveloped land were all commercial starting in 2008, Principle Planner Austin Mitchell said in a historic presentation. That was when the land was still outside the city limits. A shopping mall was proposed.
In recent years, however, interest in commercial development has waned, with shopping malls being wiped out by online shopping, Mitchell said. The pandemic has then delivered a blow to interest in office space, leading developers to flock to residential development.
The developer is still looking to develop land along Jones Loop as commercial, Mitchell said, and the Aldi's store opened there in 2018. There are still 575,000 square feet of potential commercial development in the Jones Loop site, Mitchell said, which is bigger than all of the city's big box stores and supermarkets put together.
Mayor Lynne Matthews expressed disappointment but acceptance of the reduced interest in commercial development.
"My original thought was I really wanted to see this entire parcel developed as commercial, but I know in this climate, it's not the brightest thing to believe, because it's just not going to happen," she said.
Council member Jaha Cummings said commercial development trends are away from large enclaves of residential separated from large commercial spreads. Instead, the trend is to try to blend residential and commercial better.
Council member Debby Carey worried there is enough demand for the proposed 575,000 square feet of commercial space or hotel rooms on Jones Loop.
The developer's lawyer, Geri Waksler, said that other developers are proposing to build 6,000-9,000 homes on Burnt Store Road and 1,700 on Tuckers Grade, which will generate demand for commercial outlets.
Mitchell said the city should be focusing on so-called experiential commercial development including dining, services and destination downtowns. This type of development can grow regardless of online shopping trends, he said.
"If we're a good enough attraction, we'll draw people from the entire region," he said.
The north side of Jones Loop near the Aldi's shopping center is also destined for residential with plans proceeding for 297-multi-family units, Mitchell said. Jones Loop LLC already sold that land to a developer. That project is currently named Parkside Punta Gorda.
The developer will need to buy about 87 development units on the open market to get the 240 lots for the Sea Grass subdivision. That means they have to buy the development rights from owners of residential lots in areas where Charlotte County wants to discourage development, such as coastal sites.
