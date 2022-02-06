As part of the Southwest Florida Regional Resiliency Compact, Charlotte County has been selected for two grants to assess the vulnerability of this area to sea level rise.
The state Department of Environmental Protection is awarding the two grants, $152,819 and $270,064. Commissioners will be asked to accept the grants Tuesday.
Also participating in the compact are Lee County and Collier County as well as 10 cities within these counties and the Seminole Tribe. Technical work and training will be conducted by Florida Gulf Coast University's Water School, which has been coordinating the compact, as well as the University of Florida, according to grant documents.
"Southwest Florida is already experiencing the impacts of sea level rise and increased storm-induced inundation. Nuisance flooding has become chronic for certain locations, and there have been recent impacts of surge associated with tropical storms and hurricanes," the grant documents state. "The project will develop a package of web-based, vulnerability analysis tools for Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties (and all local governments therein) for adaption planning and to improve coastal resilience. The tool will generate future coastal inundation maps, caused by sea level rise and storm surge, for 2020, 2040 and 2070 planning horizons."
Collier County is already using a predictive tool. That tool will be expanded for Charlotte and Lee counties and the cities.
"This project provides a consistent tool for region-wide collections of data, critical asset identification and vulnerability analysis, which will allow the jurisdictions to improve the planning and implementation of resiliency projects."
Southwest Florida is vulnerable to sea level rise in a different way than the southeast coast, including Miami, FGCU Professor and Compact adviser Michael Savarese told The Daily Sun in the planning phases of the compact. The southwest coast has less of an elevation rise out of the water compared to Miami, he said, where the coastline rises rapidly with a rock face. In contrast, Southwest Florida gradually rises out of the Gulf of Mexico, meaning sea level rise could reach further inland. Miami's problems are that the Atlantic can flow under the porous coastal rock, and show up in the middle of a neighborhood, he said. Plus, the east coast Florida cities have more real estate on the coast.
Phases of the grant project for the southwest compact include first creating a repository of climate change indicators in precipitation, temperature, sea level, high tide flooding, saltwater intrusion and sea surface temperature on the Gulf of Mexico.
The project will coordinate data from the three counties on water depth, dry land elevations, historical storms and river. The accumulated data will be used to calculate the probability of storm damage in the area.
Assessing coastal flooding due to so-called nuisance tides is also a part of the project.
The grant will cover training in resiliency concepts and options for county professionals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.