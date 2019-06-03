ENGLEWOOD — Loggerheads and other sea turtles continue to nest in prolific numbers along area beaches.
But when some female turtles lumber out of the Gulf, onto the beaches, they face obstacle courses. Reports and photos on Manasota Key, Knight and Don Pedro show the tracks of nesting turtles that lugged themselves around lounge chairs, kayaks and other obstacles.
"Big problem," said Mary Metcalf, a sea turtle nesting volunteer on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
In spite of that, the numbers are impressive.
"A very fast start to the sea turtle nesting season on Manasota Key," the Coastal Wildlife Club posted on its Facebook page. The CWC oversees the volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols along Manasota Key's Gulf shoreline.
"Still much too early to know how this season plays out, but these end of May numbers are setting records for this time of the season," the CWC noted. Locally, sea turtle nesting season extends from May 1 to Oct. 31.
According to the CWC records, volunteers documented 897 loggerhead nests, one green sea turtle and one Kemp's ridley nest by the end of May on Manasota Key. The closest previous numbers were two years ago when the CWC volunteers saw 858 loggerhead nests, no greens and four Kemp's ridley nests.
So far this year south of Stump Pass, 143 loggerheads, eight green and four Kemp's ridley turtles nested on Knight and Don Pedro islands.
Mote Marine Laboratory is charged with overseeing sea turtle patrol volunteers from Venice north to Longboat Key. Like the CWC, Mote is reporting what could become a record-breaking year. According to its end of May report, volunteers documented 1,167 loggerhead nests, four green and five "other" sea turtle nests, which includes leatherback nests, a rarity on Florida's Gulf Coast.
At the end of the first month of nesting in 2017, Mote reported 925 loggerhead nests and one green sea turtle nest.
For more information about sea turtles, visit mote.org or myfwc.com
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.