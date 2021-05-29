Seafood festival serves up fish and music

Just days after moving to Punta Gorda, northerners Karen and Bob Nordstrom headed to the Punta Gorda Seafood & Music Festival to try new dishes.
“The food here is awesome,” said Karen after taking a bite.
That’s what vendor Trinity Morris likes to hear when she serves up seafood dishes.
“My favorite is the fried grouper sandwich crusted with corn flakes and almonds,” she said.
Vendor Ivan Flores, however, favors their spicy dishes.
“I like our spicy jambalaya,” Flores said. “It comes with a little bit of everything like spicy sausage, shrimp and veggies.”
Each pan sat in front of the line of cooks was full of grilled seafood platters, rice bowls, clams, scallops and other shellfish.
Visitors and locals alike enjoyed new flavors in the 90-degree weather on Saturday afternoon.
The three-day festival was accompanied by live music from a variety of local bands playing rock hits, jazz, bluegrass, Motown, blues and tributes.
For a break from the music, visitors sifted through pop-up shops and vendor booths that sold a variety of clothes, jewelry, paintings and specialty items.
Local Suzie Morrison attended the festival to get out of the house.
“We didn’t have much to do, so we came to look at the clothes and admire the food,” she said. “It all looks good.”
The second annual three-day festival began on Friday and ends at 6 p.m. Sunday at the City Marketplace in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is free.
