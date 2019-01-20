Saturday was the second day of a search for the remains of a woman who disappeared 25 years ago.
Law enforcement just this month said they got fresh tips, which lead them to think Christine Flahive was killed. She was last seen Jan. 4, 1995.
Bordering the wooded area along Education Avenue and Hickory Avenue in Punta Gorda was a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mobile command center. Two cold case detectives, Mike Vogel and Kurt Mehl, stood on the other side of bright yellow police tape answering questions about the search that has, so far, yielded no remains.
The CCSO Cold Case Unit is searching with Peace River K9 Search and Rescue (PRSAR) in a 12-acre wooded area for her Flahive’s remains.
On Friday, Detectives Vogel and Mehl led a search with 20 people and cadaver dogs. Half of the team examined and dug out spaces where dogs had indicated possible remains might be, while the other half searched the rest of the wooded area.
Even if the dogs did detect remains, they may not be Flahive.
“It could be an old burial site,” Vogel said. “We have to follow every lead.”
The team covered around four acres on their first day, Vogel said.
If this location proves unsuccessful, that doesn’t mean the search is over.
The detectives have some other areas they’re also interested in pursuing.
The agency received new information regarding Flahive around Jan. 4. That was the anniversary of her disappearance. Authorities learned hat she was seen within a day or two of that at a residence that no longer stands. They are searching an area of what would have been around that property.
The team hoped to be done surveying the area by 5 p.m. Saturday, and planned to continue to search Monday depending on weather conditions.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to this case to email coldcase@ccso.org, or call 941-575-5361
