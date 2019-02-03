PUNTA GORDA — Fifteen days later, the physical search for Christine Flahive came to a close on Saturday.
Now the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit has to examine their findings to proceed with the case.
“We have some folks in mind that we’re going to interview,” said Detective Mike Vogel with the CCSO Cold Case Unit.
The CCSO Cold Case Unit declared the 1995 missing person case involving Flahive a homicide Jan. 15, after receiving new information that the Punta Gorda woman was seen within a few days of her disappearance at a residence behind where Charlotte Behavioral Health now stands.
The unit began their search Jan. 18.
Flahive was reported missing by her father Jan. 5, 1995, after leaving her home in Punta Gorda on a bicycle in the late afternoon. The 42-year-old woman was known to frequent local bars and restaurants in Punta Gorda, where her killer or killers are believed to have also frequented, according to detectives.
The last day of the search Saturday involved around 30 detectives, investigators, graduate students, professors, Peace River K-9 Search and Rescue volunteers and dogs. It centered around Hickory Avenue and Education Avenue in Punta Gorda.
“Phillip Barr lived back here with his girlfriend years ago,” Vogel said at the site near Hickory Avenue and Education Avenue Saturday.
Barr was found guilty in the 2001 cold case murder of 19-year-old Tara Sidarovich. “He would obviously be a suspect.”
“It’s possible,” Vogel said. “Coincidence, maybe. We’re not pointing the finger at him.”
The unit also has other suspects in mind that they would not disclose. No arrests have been made regarding the case, Cold Case Detective Mike Gandy has said.
After searching two distinct wooded areas, including the Hickory Avenue and Education Avenue site along with another near Indian Creek Lane and Fairway Drive in south Punta Gorda, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has removed items of interest that will be sent off to laboratories for analyzing.
“We won’t know until it’s analyzed,” said Cold Case Detective Mike Gandy.
The team has not found any visually identifiable human bones.
While searching, a cadaver dog did a certain signal, whether it be a bark, or laying down, to signify it had identified human remains. Then, personnel from Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) inspected the area.
“They look at the soil, and whether it was disturbed,” Vogel said. “They’ll sift the top layer of soil to see if anything’s on the surface,” whether it be animal or human bones. “They’re the experts in identifying that type of thing.”
“We bring the science into law,” said Dr. Heather Walsh-Haney, the chair for the Department of Justice Studies at FGCU. Walsh-Haney and her team of graduate students can identify locations where there would be a high probability of finding Flahive’s remains.
The Cold Case Unit is determined to investigate every lead that could be associated with Flahive.
“We’re persistent,” Vogel said.
