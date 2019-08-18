By DANIEL SUTPHIN
It’s taken almost two hurricane seasons to get the job done, but the seawalls in Punta Gorda are officially repaired.
Over 10 miles of the city’s seawalls − mostly in Punta Gorda Isles, but also in Burnt Store Isles − had to be reconstructed after Hurricane Irma in 2017.
That amount of seawall matches the stretch of land between the Home Depot at 3941 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda to Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte.
“It is amazing to me that we were able to replace over 10 miles of seawall in less than 18 months,” said Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
As of July 26, FEMA has reimbursed the city with $20.4 million for Irma recovery. The full amount to be reimbursed could not be determined by deadline of this report.
“Our city staff worked very closely with FEMA and the state of Florida to make sure the new seawalls were built to FEMA’s standards, and FEMA was with us every step of the way. It is nothing less than incredible what was accomplished,” Matthews said.
In speaking with the city’s public works department, City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert said, “it was really Punta Gorda staff that impressed FEMA with the standards/practices that we already had in place. Our procurement department had to make some contract modifications to meet federal standards but there wasn’t anything that was changed in the way that public works handled sea wall repairs or installations.”
From the procurement department reviewing bids, to the canal maintenance and public works departments going out and inspecting every inch of the city’s seawalls in both PGI and BSI before, during and after, Matthews said that “every single person on the city staff worked together seamlessly to make sure we made the city whole again.”
“Everyone who worked on the program is to be commended for their efforts,” Matthews said. “Most special thanks to Canal Maintenance Supervisor Cathy Miller, who fielded phone calls, onsite visits and emails from hundreds of citizens during the process, always with a smile and compassion.”
Punta Gorda is the only city in the United States that owns its own seawalls, according to Matthews.
“We are second only to the U.S. Navy in how much seawall we own,” Matthews said. “We should feel very fortunate that this is the reason why everything was done in such a timely manner, and we are years ahead of other communities who are still struggling to return to normal. Thanks to all who assisted in this most successful program.”
