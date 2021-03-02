The second annual Charlotte County Veg Fest drew a Sunday crowd to Punta Gorda, to purchase food, products and services free of animal products, and to listen to vegan speakers.Keynote speaker Dr. Jami Dulaney, a Port Charlotte plant-based cardiologist and author, believes strongly in nutrition’s potential to reverse disease and has incorporated nutrition education classes into her practice.

Other speakers included Miami animal rights activist Juan Endara, certified vegan lifestyle coach Shannon Blair and her 10-year-old son, animal advocate VeganEvan, who emceed the event.

Event organizer Mike Young of the nonprofit aPlantBasedDiet.org looks forward to upcoming Veg Fests in Ocala and Raleigh, North Carolina.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments