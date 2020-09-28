JASPER, Fla. — A second man wanted by area authorities on allegations of fraud and related construction illegalities has turned himself in.
Matthew Harden, formerly of Port Charlotte, turned himself in to law enforcement Monday in Hamilton County, Florida.
He had indicated to investigators earlier this year his plan to relocate out of the area.
Harden, 53, and his partner Stephen Dukes, 47, of Osprey, owned the now-defunct HD Custom Homes in Englewood.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives issued warrants for each man last week, charging them with one count each of fraud and 13 counts of misapplication of construction funds.
The two are accused of leaving more than 50 homeowners with unfinished homes — in some cases never-started — while cleaning out construction accounts.
Former customers including subcontractors estimate the pair took more than $8 million in deposits and services.
Charlotte County’s Economic Crimes Unit has investigated 52 cases since 2018.
Dukes was arrested last week in Osprey and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. He was later released on bond.
Harden was arrested Monday in Hamilton County. Records show he was booked to the jail there without bond on the out-of-county warrant. The booking sheet lists his home address as Key Largo.
Former customer Harriet Zimmerman has been waiting a long time for the pair’s arrest.
“We are happy they have both been arrested and awaiting their day in court,” Zimmerman said.
Several former customers created a bond over the past two years. Now, they vow to be at hearings and court proceedings.
“I just don’t understand why there weren’t 52 counts against Matthew Harden and Stephen Dukes,” former customer Marcia Vaccaro said. “The Sheriff’s Office spent two years investigating our claims. They have our canceled checks, our bank records showing they took our money and proof the work wasn’t done or is still incomplete.
“I don’t know what more needed to be done to prove that these guys had no intent on finishing our homes.”
Both Dukes and Harden put their homes on the market after closing their business.
Dukes’ Orbit Avenue home in Osprey sold in April for $519,000.
Harden voluntarily surrendered his general contractor’s license in December.
“Everyone has been patient, diligent and hopeful this day would come,” said Kathleen Luther, a former customer. “They (Dukes and Harden) have taken so much from so many. The courage in the tenacity of this amazing group of survivors is truly inspiring.”
