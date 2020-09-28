Matthew Harden turned himself in to law enforcement Monday in Hamilton County, Florida.
Harden, 53, and his partner Stephen Dukes, 47, owned the now-defunct HD Custom Homes in Englewood.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office detectives issued warrants for each man last week, charging them with one count each of fraud and 13 counts of misapplication of construction funds.
The two are accused of leaving more than 50 homeowners with unfinished homes — in some cases never-started — while cleaning out construction accounts. Former customers including subcontractors estimate the pair took more than $8 million in deposits and services.
CCSO Detective Kevin Bordner with the Economic Crimes Unit investigated 52 cases since 2018.
Dukes was arrested last week in Osprey on the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warrant and taken to the Sarasota County Jail. Due to COVID-19, he wasn’t transferred to the Charlotte County Jail. His bond was set at $54,000.
As he bonded out of jail a few hours later, a half-dozen former customers confronted the builder to pepper him with questions about their unfinished homes and lost savings while he looked for a way around the crowd and to his vehicle.
Harden was arrested Monday in Hamilton County, according to a CCSO spokesman. Records show he was booked to the jail there without bond on the out-of-county warrant just before 9 a.m. The booking sheet lists his home address as Tina Place in Key Largo.
Former customer Harriet Zimmerman has been waiting a long time for the pair’s arrest.
“We are happy they have both been arrested and awaiting their day in court,” Zimmerman said.
Several former customers created a bond over the past two years. Now, they vow to be at hearings and court proceedings.
“I just don’t understand why there weren’t 52 counts against Matthew Harden and Stephen Dukes,” said former customer Marcia Vaccaro. “The Sheriff’s Office spent two years investigating our claims. They have our canceled checks, our bank records showing they took our money and proof the work wasn’t done or is still incomplete.
“I don’t know what more needed to be done to prove that these guys had no intent on finishing our homes.”
Another former HD customer, Tammy LePoer, said she’s disgusted by HD Custom Homes practices.
“They would take photos of cabinets they put up in one home and send it to the out-of-state customer, saying the work was done,” she said. “Then they would pull the cabinets out and put them in another customer’s home and take a picture and send it. Meanwhile, neither of them had cabinets, but these men had their customers’ money.
“The one thing they didn’t count on was that us victims would come together and learn about what HD did to them,” she said. “We would fight them in court and then try to get some of our money back from the state recovery fund. We won’t back down until we see some kind of justice. These two belong in prison for what they did to all of their customers.”
Both Dukes and Harden put their homes on the market after closing their business. Dukes’ Orbit Avenue home sold in April for $519,000.
According to the Charlotte County Clerk of Court documents, Matthew Harden’s unfinished Burwell Circle home was once listed at $479,999 in South Gulf Cove. The house went into foreclosure in August. The home, which has several liens on it and is overgrown with weeds and has cracks in the concrete, went on the auction block Monday for $372,858. It was sold for $2 more than the bank bid to a third-party bidder, court foreclosure records show.
Harden voluntarily surrendered his general contractor’s license in December. If he reapplies for a contractor’s license in Florida, he will have to pay $250,000.
He was also fined $735.24 in investigative fees by the Construction Industry Licensing Board in Charlotte County.
“Everyone has been patient, diligent and hopeful this day would come,” said Kathleen Luther, a former customer. “They (Dukes and Harden) have taken so much from so many. The courage in the tenacity of this amazing group of survivors is truly inspiring.”
