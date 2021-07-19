The county's transportation planning agency decided Monday to start over in its search for a new director after their choice backed out.
That means sidestepping the other two finalists, including a county employee.
Metropolitan Planning Organization board member and County Commissioner Christopher Constance made the motion to start over again.
"This is such a pivotal position," he said. "I think it's really important we go out a second time and if necessary, three times."
"I think it makes sense to go out and get it right," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
Board members agreed unanimously to advertise nationally again for the job.
In late June, the MPO board selected a transportation planner from Fairfax Virginia, Thomas Burke, who had spent earlier years in Florida transportation planning jobs. The MPO is made up of three county commissioners, Punta Gorda Mayor Lynn Matthews and Airport Commissioner Jim Herston.
The MPO was prepared to pay Burke his requested salary of $100,000, but he turned down the offer saying his ex-wife's health required him to decline the job as they share custody of their children.
Constance said he was impressed by Burke's extensive background.
"I really couldn't believe we were so lucky," he said.
The other two candidates are Ronald Blackshear, former MPO director in Pasco County, and Ravi Kamarajugadda, a transportation engineer with the county. The board interviewed all three candidates in June in public sessions.
MPO Chair Joe Tiseo asked retiring MPO Director Gary Harrell to explain why the salary of the MPO director is not paid by county taxes. Harrell said the salary is ultimately paid by the federal government, which requires a transportation planning organization for any community of greater than 50,000 people. The MPO board works with local and state planners to decide which road projects to undertake, when and with what funding. The MPO also prioritizes projects for sidewalks, landscaping, air and rail travel.
Harrell, who already had his retirement party, has agreed to stay on to help with the transition.
"I look forward to your next retirement party," said Charles Counsil, Chairman of the MPO's Citizen Advisory Committee.
