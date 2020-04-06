Another resident of South Port Square has died after testing positive the coronavirus, according to WINK News.
This marks the second death at the Port Charlotte retirement community and the second Charlotte County death related to the virus. No information about the resident was immediately available.
The first Charlotte County death was a 93-year-old female who passed away on March 28.
After the first death, the facility told the Sun it had introduced precautions such as restricting visitors, increasing the frequency and rigor of cleaning and sanitizing common areas, and canceling all large onsite group social events and recreational activities.
Along with the two deaths, there were two additional residents hospitalized with tests pending, according to WINK.
According to the Florida Department of Health, Charlotte County has five cases of residents or staff in long-term care facilities who have tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, Sarasota County has 10 and DeSoto County has one.
DeSoto County also recorded two new deaths Monday, including a 77-year-old male who had contact with a confirmed case, and another added late Monday for whom information was not immediately available. These were the second and third deaths in DeSoto County.
The second South Port Square death was not yet listed in the Department of Health data. The first death was not listed until several days later, so the case count may not be up to date.
Total case counts Monday were 55 in Charlotte County, 159 in Sarasota County, and 14 in DeSoto County. The state had a total of 13,629 cases.
